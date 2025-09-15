ENGLAND head coach Brendon McCullum admits he is weighing up Yorkshire’s Harry Brook as Ben Stokes’ vice-captain for the Ashes this winter.

The Yorkshireman has been England’s white-ball captain since the ICC Champions Trophy ended earlier this year and led England to a 1-1 T20 series draw against South Africa, after rain forced a washout in the decisive 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Focus has almost immediately switched to England’s forthcoming Test series Down Under with McCullum revealing Ollie Pope’s future as Stokes’ No 2 is by no means certain going into the first match in Perth on November 21.

“We’ll work on that one,” McCullum replied, adding, “We’ll discuss it over the coming days as we finalise our Ashes squad.”

NEW ORDER: Harry Brook (right) could be in line to become Ben Stokes' vice-captain for the Ashes test series Down Under this winter. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Brook has enhanced his reputation as a dynamic on-field leader amid growing concerns over Pope’s tactical nous.

When regular captain Stokes was sidelined with a shoulder injury, England, under Pope’s leadership, fell to a defeat in the decisive Test against India at The Oval. In contrast, Brook shone brightly, amassing 481 runs against India in five Tests to claim the Player of the Series award.

The stylish Keighley-born batter further showcased his leadership credentials by captaining England in both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

With Brook as captain, England registered their biggest-ever wins in ODIs and T20Is.

GOOD RELATIONSHIP: England head coach Brendon McCullum, pictured with Harry Brook during a nets session at Trent Bridge in May this year. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Hinting that Brook could replace Pope, McCullum admitted the Yorkshireman is rapidly taking on a major leadership mantle across all formats.

“It's no secret that Brook is emerging as a leader within English cricket, so that's something we need to work out,” added McCullum.

"But whatever happens, a great team man understands that just because you haven't got a title, it doesn't stop you from being a leader.

