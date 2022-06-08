LEADING MAN: Joe Root celebrates after scoring the winning runs against New Zealand at Lord's Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former captain Root delivered victory for the hosts in the opening game of the ongoing Test series, reeling off an unbeaten fourth-innings century at Lord’s.

If the Yorkshireman’s elegant knock was not enough of a reminder to the Black Caps bowling group, the International Cricket Council provided another yesterday morning when its latest ranking table moved Root back up to No2 in the world.

He remains just behind Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, but three spots above the Kiwis’ leading light Kane Williamson and could go into top spot with a strong showing at Trent Bridge.

GOT HIM: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root during day four of the first Test match at Lord's Picture: Adam Davy/PA

And Jamieson, who took six wickets at the home of cricket, confirmed Root was the name on everyone’s lips during the bowlers’ meeting in Nottingham.

“He was probably the difference in the game in the end, he certainly batted pretty well,” said Jamieson. “We will certainly go away and make some plans. We’ve had some conversations already around how we want to attack him.”

Jamieson had his own good news in the latest rankings, moving back up to third place behind Pat Cummins and Ravichandran Ashwin.

But getting back in the series, rather than moving up the list, remains his top priority.

“I’m just trying to learn and grow as a cricketer, so whatever those numbers spit out I’m just happy to be part of this side,” he said.

“We were probably a moment or two away from winning the last game, so we’ll stay focused on what we do well and if we do that I think we’ll be alright for this one.”

With all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme ruled out of the series with a heel injury, the tourists will recall the fit-again Henry Nicholls in the middle order and could also freshen up their bowling attack.