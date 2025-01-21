ENGLAND are counting on Yorkshire’s Harry Brook to maintain the positive vibe as they take on India in today’s opening T20 clash at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also backing Ben Duckett to be their opener for all formats as the busy left-hander will accompany the brawny Phil Salt at the top of the order in Kolkata.

Duckett has been England’s tone-setter in Tests for the past couple of years and nailed down a spot in the ODI side with a series of eye-catching displays against Australia at the back end of last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he has a dozen T20 caps, Duckett has not opened in the format for England since his debut in 2019 but a vacancy has arisen with Jos Buttler staying at No 3 and Will Jacks out of the squad.

LEAD ROLE: England's team support staff puts adhesive tapes on the fingers of captain Jos Buttler during Tuesday's practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against India, in Kolkata. Picture: AP/Bikas Das

Duckett may lack explosiveness but shows intent through his canny 360-degree strokeplay and proficiency on the sweep, and the left-hander could be England’s answer to Australia’s David Warner going forwards.

“I think he’s been playing brilliantly well in all formats of the game,” England captain Buttler said of the 30-year-old.

“You look at someone in England cricket now who could open the innings in every format of the game, it’s credit to the way he’s played over the last few years and he fully deserves his chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got an excellent reputation against spin but he has even more options in the powerplay. With only two fielders out, he’s an incredibly tough guy to defend against with all the different areas that he can hit the ball.

KEY MAN: Yorkshire's Harry Brook smiles during England's practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against India, in Kolkata Picture: AP Photo/Bikas Das

“I think it’s something that’s going to really suit his game and we’re all really excited for it.”

England will take the attack to India with four genuine quicks in Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson.

Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell join front-line spinner Adil Rashid, whose fellow Yorkshireman Brook, will act as Buttler’s deputy, having led England in a 3-2 ODI series defeat by Australia last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got all the attributes you need to be be a captain,” Buttler added of the Yorkshireman. “He’s someone I will lean on for advice on the field and get his point of view.

“Certainly the way Harry plays his cricket, watching him from the side captain against Australia, he was as positive a captain as I’ve ever seen.

“We want to be really watchable, really exciting and be an aggressive team that wants to take the game on.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

With Buttler deciding to continue pulling the strings in the outfield after doing so against the West Indies before Christmas, Salt has edged out Jamie Smith for the wicketkeeper’s spot for England’s first T20 at Eden Gardens since their agonising defeat in the 2016 World Twenty20 final by the West Indies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also officially marks the start of the Brendon McCullum’s tenure as England’s head coach in all formats. Upon his appointment last year, McCullum remarked Buttler looked “a bit miserable at times” during England’s surrender of both white-ball World Cups in the last 18 months.

But the chance to work with former New Zealand captain McCullum, who has revolutionised England’s Test team, is one Buttler is relishing.

“I’ve been practising my smile in front of the mirror,” Buttler said, jokingly. “A few Christmas presents may have been sort of egged in that way, but I feel in a really good place. I’m excited.

“I was a Brendon McCullum fan as a player, and would have always loved to play with him. I have a lot of admiration for what he did with New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s really great mates with (former England captain) Eoin Morgan, who is one of my good friends, so I got to know him through him and through various franchise tournaments we were both in at the same time.