‘Width of the post’ difference between heartache and glory for England against All Blacks

England captain Jamie George insisted no one would blame George Ford after the replacement fly-half missed a late penalty and drop-goal attempt in an agonising 24-22 defeat to New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series opener.

The All Blacks had regained the lead when Mark Tele’a plundered the second of his two tries, but the hosts were presented with a late chance to snatch victory when Anton Lienert-Brown made a dangerous tackle on Theo Dan.

Ford saw his 77th-minute penalty hit the right upright and once England had failed to make the most of the ensuing short-range scrum, he was also wide with a drop-goal in a heartbreaking conclusion to Autumn Nations Series opener.

England prop Joe Marler had lit the fuse for the match by dismissing the Haka as “ridiculous” and calling for it to be “binned”, but the fireworks promised by All Blacks captain Scott Barrett in response never materialised until the closing stages.

Instead, a disappointingly poor New Zealand were reeled in during the second quarter as England looked to avenge their 2-0 series defeat to the same opponents in July.

The All Blacks showed their killer instinct in scoring first-half tries by Tele’a and Will Jordan, although they were assisted by weaknesses in the home defence that saw Ellis Genge exposed twice.

A steady stream of Marcus Smith penalties, two of them won by England’s dominant scrum, keep the hosts in the fight and the game was turned on its head their fly-half orchestrated a vital score for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

New Zealand were not done, however, as they engineered a crucial touchline for Tele’a that was improved by a touchdown conversion from Damian McKenzie.

New Zealand's Mark Tele'a scores his side's third try during the Autumn international match against England (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

“We were in a position to win the game and whenever you put yourself in a position like that and don’t come away with the win, of course you’re going to be disappointed,” said George.

“I think we actually did exactly what we spoke about (during the final phase). We are a team that cover a lot of detail and we spoke about being in that exact position. We walked through being in that exact position and we felt like we were in control of it.

“We kept attacking. That’s the thing we made sure we focused on and learned a bit from New Zealand in the summer, we probably stopped attacking a little bit so we kept attacking them.

England's George Ford reacts to missing a drop goal attempt at the end of the Autumn international match at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.(Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

“And unfortunately George didn’t make the kick but I tell you what he hasn’t missed many in his career so we certainly can’t blame him for that.”

Ford’s two wayward efforts put the spotlight on Borthwick’s decision to take off Smith in the 62nd minute with England holding an eight-point advantage.

Smith had created England’s solitary try and produced a fine individual display as he attempted to help atone for his own poor kicking performance against New Zealand during the summer, but he was taken off along with scrum-half Ben Spencer, who was replaced by Harry Randall.

Borthwick said: “Well, I think when you have players of the calibre of those guys, the guys that came off the bench, look at the threat that Harry Randall is and the experience George Ford brings, for large parts ultimately we were in a position to win that game.

England's George Martin wins a line out during the Autumn international match (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

“New Zealand are a quality side who have played since we last played seven Test matches and been together for three months. So, it’s a different context to where we’re at. Credit to them and we’ll be better next week.”

This was England’s fifth defeat in nine Tests in 2024 after losses to France and Scotland during the Six Nations was followed by a 2-0 series reverse in New Zealand.

However, Borthwick was bullish about the prospect of his team.

“If you look at that New Zealand team and you have got to give credit to them, 10 players from the World Cup final played there, more than 1,000 caps, they had more caps in their 15 than we had in our 23,” said Borthwick

“But this England team led by Jamie really played smart rugby. Unfortunately yes, we didn’t get the win we wanted but I think everyone can see this team is developing into a very strong team.

“Ultimately this is the width of the post. That’s the reality. It is the width of the post that the result goes one way or the other and that’s the nature of Test rugby when you have two good teams. And they were two good teams today.”

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson admitted: “I don’t think George Ford has ever missed a drop kick in his life, you know. There was probably a bit of emotion in the game.

“We showed a lot of character, stayed in the fight for a long period of time and 15 minutes to go to come from eight down is a pretty special moment for us as a group.”

Joe Marler’s view on the Haka was clearly not shared by the 82,000 crowd as they roared on England’s advance to the halfway line to confront the Maori war dance ahead of kick-off.