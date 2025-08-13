Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three wins out of three in the One-Day Cup. Four games unbeaten in the County Championship.

After weeks in the darkness, the lights have come on.

Will Luxton, the Yorkshire batsman who has played his part in the shift, said the One-Day Cup was a key objective.

Will Luxton in action against Lancashire at York. The Yorkshireman continued his fine form of late with an innings of 77 as the hosts maintained their 100 per cent start to the One-Day Cup tournament. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

It has been clear from the team’s performances so far, with wins over Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Lancashire giving Yorkshire a 100 per cent record after three of eight group games.

Now, as the club seeks to go four from four against Somerset at York on Thursday, Luxton feels Yorkshire have all bases covered.

They have not won a one-day trophy since 2002, before Luxton was born and when head coach Anthony McGrath was part of the side that beat Somerset in the Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy, a drought that the club is desperate to end.

“‘Mags’ (McGrath) brought in his winner’s medal,” said Luxton.

Luxton celebrates his half-century with Imam-ul-Haq. left. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“He just wanted to remind us what it's all about, really, what it all means.

“It was obviously a long time ago, the last time the club won it.

“We’re not going to get carried away, or anything like that, but we couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Yorkshire are seemingly targeting this tournament in terms of their team selection, following a disappointing showing in the T20 Blast and some challenging times in the Championship too, with work to do yet to avoid relegation - even though Yorkshire could yet force their way into the top-three (funny old game).

Aside from their England players, who they expect to be without anyway, Yorkshire have lost only two men to The Hundred that runs concurrently to the One-Day Cup - Jordan Thompson and Jafer Chohan, although the latter has yet to represent the club in 50-over cricket.

“We had a chat beforehand and we just said, ‘Look, let's attack this competition,’” added Luxton.

“We’ve not lost many players to The Hundred. ‘Rev’ (Matty Revis) is in unbelievable form, ‘Wharts’ (James Wharton) has been unbelievable this year, and then you've got Imam (ul-Haq) and ‘Lythy’ (Adam Lyth) with the bat as well, and then Dukie (Harry Duke) coming in at six.

“Then you’ve got all the bowlers. We’ve got a really good group of bowlers who can be rotated, so we know how strong we are and we just need to keep believing.”

Belief, or self-belief, has been evident in Luxton’s game, the 22-year-old in fine form lately.

He has got statistically better in the One-Day Cup, with scores of 25, 41 and 77, while his unbeaten 90 in the T20 Roses game at Old Trafford last month had the Sky commentators purring about his potential.

“It helps to build your confidence, even if it's just a few words, and you go out there believing in yourself a bit more,” he said.

“It’s nice, and I’m very thankful to everyone who has said nice words.

“I feel confident at the minute. I feel like I'm ready to go out there and bat how I normally bat, which is obviously a good feeling.”

Yorkshire’s win against Lancashire at York on Tuesday was their fifth in nine List A fixtures at the ground.

They have won their opening One-Day Cup game at Clifton Park in each of the last three seasons only to then lose the second and final one, a trend they will want to buck against Somerset.

“We’ve struggled at times in the last few years at York,” said Luxton.

“It’s always tough to know how to go about it in a 50-over game there because it does nip and it’s a little bit slow, but once you get in it becomes a bit easier, the outfield is quick and it’s not a big ground.

“Somerset are another strong team - we’ve played them a few times in the 50-overs - and we’ll see how they come at us on Thursday.