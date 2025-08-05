Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Luxton, the 22-year-old right-hander, has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2027.

Luxton, a product of the Yorkshire Academy, is seen as one for the future in all forms of the game.

He already has 51 appearances behind him across the formats - first-class, List A and T20 - and caught the eye recently with an unbeaten 90 in the T20 Roses match at Old Trafford, which helped Yorkshire to a 19-run victory over the old enemy.

Will Luxton in action against Surrey at Scarborough. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Luxton, who last month registered his highest first-class score of 71 against Surrey at Scarborough, said he was delighted to agree fresh terms.

“I’m really happy to have signed for another two years,” said the Keighley-born player.

“We’ve played some positive cricket this year and there is a real energy and direction that ‘Mags’ (head coach Anthony McGrath) has instilled in us.

“To be a part of this group, which has a young core to it and is building something special, is also hugely motivating for me.

“I feel like my game has grown too over the last 18 months and I’m excited to keep scoring runs and play my part going forward.”

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said: “Will is a very talented cricketer and has evolved this year into a dependable young batter with a high ceiling.

“He’s stood up in numerous games so far this season, showing an exceptional temperament.

“His contract extension is a reflection of the faith we have in Will and his long-term potential.