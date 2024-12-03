What do you reckon, Dickie? Mark Arthur inspects the pitch and facilities at York alongside Dickie Bird before the County Championship fixture against Warwickshire in 2019. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

A few second team games were staged there, and a few women’s ones too, but no first XI cricket for the Yorkshire men.

The only county men’s match to have taken place in Yorkshire’s capital city, in fact, was all the way back in 1890.

Yorkshire beat Kent by eight wickets at the old Wigginton Road venue, a far cry from today’s all-singing, all-dancing Clifton Park.

It has been a remarkable rise to prominence since 2019, when Yorkshire took a County Championship fixture to Clifton Park when Headingley was needed for the World Cup.

Since then, Yorkshire have played two One-Day Cup games there each summer for the past four seasons (it would have been five but for the pandemic-plagued 2020). Next year, Championship cricket returns to York when Essex are the visitors from June 29, while the venue hosts its first men’s T20 when Yorkshire face Durham on June 15.

Throw in another pair of One-Day Cup games when Lancashire visit on August 12, and Somerset two days later, and it all adds to the feeling that York is now firmly established on the county scene, a fact for which Nick Kay, the club secretary, is quick to deflect praise.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Mark Arthur, to be honest,” said Kay, highlighting the foresight of the former Yorkshire chief executive. “He was the one who had the vision for the ground.

“We were running really successful second XI games. and the Yorkshire women, the Diamonds, were coming every summer, but Mark saw the opportunity and it’s gone from strength to strength. We’ll always be grateful to him for his support.”

A keen supporter of Yorkshire’s outgrounds, including Scarborough, Arthur identified York as an ideal facility.

For it to now to be looking forward to, effectively, its first full week of Yorkshire cricket next summer is testament to his efforts and those of everybody – not least Kay – who have worked so hard to make it viable.

“We’ve got space at York, and if you’ve got space then you can use it for things like parking as well,” said Kay.

“It’s not the easiest ground to get out of at rush hour, we completely accept that, but the fact that people can park on the ground is a big positive because a lot of county grounds don’t offer that.

“Mark saw the opportunities here, so credit to him.

“There’s also a lot of volunteers in our club that basically give up three weeks of their summer to get the place ready and to make it work, and it’s a massive compliment to them that Yorkshire are trusting us with seven full days of cricket next year.