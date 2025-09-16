York Girls fall narrowly short in national final at Lord’s

York Girls Cricket Hub fell just short in their National Final At Lord’s over the weekend as they lost by 5 runs against the Guildford Hub in the MCC Foundation (MCCF) National Hub Competition.

It was a first-ever appearance for the York Girls Hub in the final of the competition, but it was Guildford, who’s win saw them become the champions for the third year on the spin, come out on top of a closely fought contest.

Despite the narrow defeat, the York Girls made an unforgettable impression on their debut. The squad enjoyed the full Lord’s experience, from using the world-famous Dressing Rooms to walking through the Long Room to take the field, all in front of a packed Pavilion and Grand Stand.

After the match, York Girls MCC Foundation Hub captain, Winnie MacKenzie, said: “It was unlucky to get this far and miss out by only 4 runs, but I’m proud of each and every one of my girls, it’s such an achievement to make it this far and be second in the country.

York Girls pictured in front of the Lord's Pavilion before their match against Guildford Girls Hub.

“We worked incredibly hard and no one gave up throughout the entire competition and everyone has developed as a player.

“We may not have won the game but we won as individuals in the way we carried ourselves and kept striving forwards.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I’m confident we can come back next year and get the win we deserve.”

Hub Lead, Mick Pickering, added: “Although on the losing side of the game, it was a fantastic experience for the girls and the coaching staff at Lord’s on Saturday.

“The girls put up a brave fight against a well-drilled Guildford side, just coming up short by 4 runs after a slight rain delay and some Duckworth Lewis calculations.

“It was a competitive match played in a fantastic spirit and the girls came away with their heads held high, slightly disappointed but ready to try again next year.”

The MCC Foundation’s National Hub Programme, generously supported by Barclays, provides free-to-access coaching and match play at 164 hubs across the UK, benefitting more than 5,500 state-educated boys and girls each year. The initiative aims to create opportunities for young players from all backgrounds, helping them to grow both on and off the pitch.

York Girls’ run to the final signals a new era of cricketing talent emerging from state schools in Yorkshire, with the Hub already looking ahead to next year’s competition and another chance to lift the trophy at Lord’s.