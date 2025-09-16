York MCC Foundation Boys Hub crowned national champions at Lord’s

York Boys MCC Foundation Hub made history on Saturday, stepping out onto the main ground at Lord’s for their first-ever national final in the MCC Foundation National Hub Competition - and returning home as national champions.

Facing Leyton MCC Foundation Hub in the U16 final, York rose to the occasion in front of more than 2,000 spectator as they sealed victory by 11 runs to lift the trophy.

York MCC Foundation Boys Hub Captain, Ryan Thompson, said: “It was a really great day and we all really enjoyed it, an amazing experience.

“We played really well as a team and stuck together when it got tough to get the win.”

York MCC Foundation Boys Hub celebrate with their friends and family in front of the famous Lord's Pavilion.

Their journey to Lord’s capped a 20-week competition involving 164 hubs and more than 5,500 players nationwide, underlining the strength of cricket talent in Yorkshire’s state schools.

The victory also follows Bradford’s double finals appearance in 2023, signalling a strong pipeline of players emerging from the region.

It was an unforgettable experience for the squad, who were treated to the full Lord’s matchday, from using the historic Dressing Rooms, to walking through the Long Room and dining in the world-famous Players’ Dining Room.

Mick Pickering, the York Hub Lead, added: “A fantastic day was had by all the boys and coaching staff as the team completed a brilliant run in the competition, once again setting what proved to be a defendable total and then the bowling & fielding keeping pressure on the opposition to finally come out winners by 11 runs over the Leyton Boys Hub.

“The boys have played throughout with an extraordinary team spirit and fairness to all our opposition which was built throughout the winter coaching sessions and the games we have played.

“It has been a pleasure to be part of the coaching team and as the hub manager gives me great pleasure to see how these boys have grown as players and people throughout this year’s hub programme and match play.

“To get a chance like this to play at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground, let alone say that you were part of a winning team will no doubt be one of the best days in your cricketing career.”

The MCC Foundation’s National Hub Programme, generously supported by Barclays, provides free-to-access coaching and match play at 164 hubs across the UK, benefitting more than 5,500 state-educated boys and girls each year.

The initiative aims to create opportunities for young players from all backgrounds, helping them to grow both on and off the pitch.

York Boys’ triumph marks a huge moment for the Hub, with hopes already turning to building on this success and inspiring even more young cricketers across the city and wider Yorkshire.