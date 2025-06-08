York rattle Castleford in Yorkshire Premier League North as Pudsey St Lawrence get instant reward

CASTLEFORD paid the price for a rare batting collapse in Yorkshire Premier League North.

Sent in at York, they were dismissed for 113, despite a half-century from opener Brayden Clark.

All four home bowlers returned decent figures, led by Jonathan Moxon (3-36), who took care of the top three, and Harry Sullivan (3-21), who dealt with the middle order. York lost Duncan Snell for a ten-ball duck, but opener Will Fraine (64) and Breidyn Schaper (44no) almost took them to victory in a partnership of 89.

Sheriff Hutton Bridge were the latest team to take advantage of defending champions Clifton Alliance’s erratic form, dismissing them for 91 after winning the toss.

Jonny Tattersall of Yorkshire Vikings helped Knaresborough beat Harrogate. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Bryn Llewellyn’s 43 was the sole knock of any note for Clifton, who could not cope with Mark Fisher (3-30) or David Hull (5-21).

Alex Liley then scored 43 as Bridge triumphed by six wickets, while Driffield Town were even more emphatic at bottom-of-the-table Sessay.

The hosts made a decent 230-8, Madawa Sachinthana Warnapura providing mid-innings impetus with 75 off 69 balls.

But that total was made to look small fry by Town, who won by nine wickets inside 40 overs.

Alec Drury (64) and Jack Redshaw (115no) put on 130 for openers, and the latter was then joined by Yorkshire’s Noah Kelly (48no), who added 102 unbroken.

Redshaw faced just 108 deliveries and hit 10 fours and six sixes against a toothless attack.

There were important victories for Knaresborough and Hull Zingari in the lower half of the table, Knaresborough getting the better of visitors Harrogate by just seven runs.

Will Wade (98) and Blake Weymouth (36) started Knaresborough off on the right foot with a partnership of 121, Yorkshire keeper Jonny Tattersall (33, inset) then putting on 55 with Wade in their 231-6.

Harrogate also had a batting hero in keeper Isaac Light, whose 107 rescued the innings from 16-3 with a stand of 95 with Hector Hamill (37). Jack Shutt then made a swift 39 not out but they ran out of overs on 224-9.

Zingari were asked to bat at struggling Woodhouse Grange and made 179, Grange back in the pavilion for 147.

In the Bradford Premier League, Pudsey St Lawrence had instant reward after signing former Pakistan pace bowler Junaid Khan.

He took 3-60 at home to Jer Lane, who made 207-6 off their 30 overs, Adal Islam (56) and Kyme Tahirkheli (53) continuing their fruitful alliance with an opening stand of 104.

Saints were taken to an eight-wicket victory by young Ricky Priestley (81no) and captain Barrie Frankland (46no), who put on 134 unbroken, including a crucial 47 in two overs late on.

Other openers in form were Aidan Langley (65) and Steve Bullen (82), adding 122 as leaders New Farnley defeated Bradford & Bingley by 57 runs.

Meanwhile, Brad Schmulian hit a classy 56, returning to form as second-placed Woodlands defeated Townville by 51 runs.

Methley continued their progress with a 12-run win at Baildon, whose Will Smith bowled six wides and took the wickets of Taylor Cornall and Alex Cree in his first over.

Carlton continued their dream start to life in the top flight with a two-wicket win at Cleckheaton, achieved with five balls remaining thanks to Muhammad Tariq’s rapid 47 not out.

Calum Fletcher took 4-15 for Farsley against his old club Undercliffe at Intake Road as the Rams won by five wickets in quick time.

In the Huddersfield Premier League’s Premier Division, Rastrick hit two sixes and a four in the last over to defeat Moorlands by two wickets.

Adam Dakin scored 11 runs off that costly final set of six by Marcus Walmsley, but the efforts of Mohammad Bhoola, who hit a six before being dismissed in that over, should not be overlooked either.

Defending champions Moorlands are now bottom as Thongsbridge won by two wickets at Skelmanthorpe.

Three of the top four won in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, but Doncaster Town were the most severely tested at home to third-placed Sheffield Collegiate.

The latter were sent in and made 173-6, Town pulling things back after an opening stand of 139 between Abdul Faseeh (94) and Jack Timby (49). Even so, the second innings went to the wire, Doncaster triumphing by five wickets with four balls to spare.

Bhargav Merai was again instrumental with 64, while three of his colleagues played minor roles.

Leaders Wakefield Thornes would have been chasing a lot less than 170 were it not for Neil Longhurst (48), Muhammad Qaisar Ashraf (58) and No 10 Matthew Godden (26no), the rest of the Whitley Hall innings only adding 25 between them.

A solid Thornes reply brought them a four-wicket victory in the 39th over, led by opener James Rhodes (55).

Cleethorpes are up to third, Jordan Cook (57no) and David Mansfield (36no) seeing them to a six-wicket triumph at next-to-bottom Hallam.

Change bowlers Kieran Lindley (4-8) and Liam Sylvester (5-20) helped Appleby Frodingham to a nine-wicket success over whipping boys Shiregreen.

Otley have lost for the first time this season in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division, going down by 11 runs at home to Pool, whose hero was Robert Goldthorp (95 off 81 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes).