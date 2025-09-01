Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was, first and foremost, a fillip to the season, one that has not gone particularly well in the County Championship and even less so in the T20 Blast.

Yorkshire are seventh in the Championship after three wins, four draws and four defeats and have work to do to avoid relegation. In the Blast they came second-bottom of the North Group after nine defeats in 14 matches, one of their worst displays in the 20-over format. But in the 50-over Metro Bank One-Day Cup? Well, they deserve plenty of credit and pats on the back.

The penultimate hurdle has proved a difficult one historically but Yorkshire had not even reached a one-day semi-final for seven years, when Hampshire again beat them, down in Southampton. As such, this was measurable progress following a group stage in which no one bettered Yorkshire’s record of seven wins from eight matches which sent them directly through to the semi-finals as Group B winners.

Yorkshire captain Dom Bess cannot hide his disappointment as he leaves the field following defeat in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup semi-final at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sadly for head coach Anthony McGrath and his men, it was not to be at North Marine Road, where three factors probably cost Yorkshire the match – not to mention their first appearance in a one-day final since McGrath’s runs helped to win the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy in 2002.

First, a profligate finish to the Hampshire innings, which saw Yorkshire concede 124 runs from the last 10 overs, including 75 from the final five. Second, a loss of momentum caused by two rain delays in the run-chase at a time when it felt as if Yorkshire had control of a challenging target of 305, reduced by DLS calculations to 254 in 41 overs. And third, after matters boiled down to 115 needed from 14.1 overs with nine wickets left, some slightly over-frenetic batting that produced a steady flow of wickets and, admitted McGrath, “a bit of a brain fade”.

Of course, that is all it takes in such situations and the reality - and brutality - of knockout sport. For all Yorkshire’s great work in the group stages, where they did not just beat most teams but bulldozed them, it counted for nothing in a one-off match.

It was one in which Liam Dawson, the England all-rounder, struck a one-day career-best 142 from 116 balls with seven sixes and 13 fours, having come late to the competition after playing in The Hundred. When asked about team selection prior to the semi-final, and the possibility of welcoming back some of his own players from The Hundred for the latter stages of the 50-over cup, McGrath spoke about players who had got the team that far deserving their chance, which was very much to his credit.

Slipping away: Anthony McGrath and his staff look on as Hampshire turn the screw in Sunday's semi-final at Scarborough, but the head coach and his players could be proud of their efforts in the 50-over competition. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

That is not to say that Yorkshire had no star quality in their ranks at Scarborough. Indeed, in Imam-ul-Haq, the opening batsman, they had what is now the competition’s leading run-scorer with 688 from eight innings at 98.28, with four hundreds and three fifties, although Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins (669 from 10) could yet usurp him in the final.

Imam, who top-scored with 105 in the semi-final but would not have been available for the final following his recall by Pakistan, brought obvious class and experience. As an aside, the similarity between his contribution and that of Jacques Rudolph, the South African batsman, when Yorkshire last played a one-day semi-final at Scarborough in 2010 is striking, Rudolph also scoring a hundred in defeat (also one of four in the competition) as he finished top-scorer in the Clydesdale Bank 40 and averaged 95.

Imam and Rudolph - two of the finest non-English players in Yorkshire’s history, although some of the homegrown contributions this year were excellent. James Wharton is developing into a very fine batsman; ditto Will Luxton, while Fin Bean showed that he is by no means a one-trick pony by scoring the fastest one-day hundred in the club’s history (from 53 balls) in the group stage win against Durham at Scarborough, an innings of which the great Darren Lehmann would have been proud.

Matty Revis, when available, again impressed, while George Hill is another talented all-rounder. Without running through the entire side, there were important contributions from Ben Cliff, Harry Duke, and so on, while Dom Bess (an adopted Yorkshireman) directed operations very well indeed, surely a club captain in waiting.