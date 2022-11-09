The 37-year-old was one of two signings announced by the club on Wednesday, with 18-year-old rookie Yash Vagadia putting pen to paper on his first contract.

Namibian international Wiese is familiar with Headingley having played for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred earlier this summer.

Darren Gough, who was appointed as the club's managing director on a permanent basis last week, believes the addition of Wiese could be the key ingredient to Yorkshire finally enjoying some success in the format, having reached Finals Day for the first time in six years this summer.

INCOMING: Namibia all-rounder David Wiese - seen in action for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred in August - will be part of Yorkshire's T20 Blast squad next summer. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

"David is a proven winner who will offer us some vital experience,” said Gough.

“His desire to constantly improve his game one reason why he has been so successful around the world.”

Wiese said: “I am delighted to have signed with Yorkshire for the T20 blast. I really enjoyed myself at Headingley during The Hundred and look forward to being part of such a prestigious club.”

Vagadia will join the Yorkshire squad from June 1 as he continues his studies reading Natural Sciences at Durham University.

BUOYED: Yorkshire CCC managing director of cricket, Darren Gough Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The all-rounder picked up the Academy Player of the Year award, averaging 54 with the bat in the three-day championship competition, including two centuries in a match against Roses rivals Lancashire.

Gough added: “It is important we support Yash during his studies at university as we want him to excel on and off the field.

“He will be welcomed back into the team whenever time allows and I will be keeping an eye on his progress until his summer contract begins.”

