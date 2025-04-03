Yorkshire CCC aiming for silverware across all formats in 2025 - The YP CricketTalk Podcast
The YP’s cricket correspondent, Chris Waters, joins host Phil Harrison to look at the year ahead, which sees Yorkshire with a new coaching team and two new captains.
Anthony McGrath has been handed the task of restoring the glory days for the White Rose, aided by bowling coach Micky Lewis and batting coach John Sadler, among others, while Jonny Bairstow has been instilled as the new captain for the County Championship.
Dawid Malan, meanwhile, will don the armband for the T20 Blast as Yorkshire look to end the wait for their first piece of silverware since 2015.
