AS Yorkshire CCC embark on a new campaign – including their return to Division One of the County Championship – we will bring you the latest news and views from throughout the 2025 season.

The YP’s cricket correspondent, Chris Waters, joins host Phil Harrison to look at the year ahead, which sees Yorkshire with a new coaching team and two new captains.

Anthony McGrath has been handed the task of restoring the glory days for the White Rose, aided by bowling coach Micky Lewis and batting coach John Sadler, among others, while Jonny Bairstow has been instilled as the new captain for the County Championship.