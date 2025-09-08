Yorkshire CCC and England leg-spinner Jafer Chohan under investigation over pro-Palestine images
The club is understood to have called a board meeting for today, Monday, to discuss the situation following a number of complaints from Jewish members.
Chohan, 23, is thought to have been warned previously about his support of certain organisations and commenting publicly on sensitive subjects.
The club was made aware of his latest actions over the weekend, when there were almost 1,000 arrests in London at a demonstration against the ban on the group Palestine Action, a proscribed group under the Terrorism Act.
It is understood that the posts formed part of an Instagram story.
Chohan, a graduate of the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA), has been a regular for Yorkshire in T20 cricket since making his debut in 2023.
He has yet to appear for the club in one-day or first-class cricket.
Last winter, he was called up for England’s white-ball tour of the West Indies but did not make an appearance, leaving the tour early because England wanted to manage his workload ahead of a Lions trip to South Africa.
Chohan, who works closely with Adil Rashid, the England leg-spinner, has recently been playing for London Spirit in The Hundred.
Yorkshire have selected two frontline spinners ahead of Chohan for the County Championship game against Somerset at Taunton, which started this morning, in the form of Dom Bess and Dan Moriarty.
At lunch, Somerset were 114-2 after they were sent into bat by Jonny Bairstow, the Yorkshire captain, on an extremely green-looking pitch.
George Hill took two early wickets, having Archie Vaughan caught behind and bowling Tom Lammonby, before Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the former Yorkshire batsman, led an impressive fightback.
Kohler-Cadmore reached a 55-ball half-century that contained seven fours and two sixes, both struck straight off Bess, the former Somerset player, en route to an unbeaten 66 at the interval.
The other not out batsman is James Rew on 31.