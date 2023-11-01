Darren Gough, the county’s managing director of cricket, said: “It’s very disappointing to have to let any players go, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank each of them for their efforts during their time with the club.

“Unfortunately, we only have a limited squad size and have to make difficult decisions at this time of year as we look to continue to improve our playing squad.

“Will and Jack have always represented the club with pride and have been model professionals in their time with us.

Will Fraine and Jack Shutt celebrate Yorkshire's T20 win against Northants at Headingley in 2019. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We thank them for their service with Yorkshire cricket and we would like to wish them every success for the future.”

Fraine, 27, joined Yorkshire from Nottinghamshire in 2018, making 72 appearances in all formats and impressing in 50-over cricket especially.