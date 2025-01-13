Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Lewis, the former Australia pace bowler, has exchanged bowling coach duties at Chelmsford for those at Headingley.

The 50-year-old has joined the county on a three-year deal and will be in place for the pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis’ recruitment follows that in November of batting coach John Sadler, the former Yorkshire player who went on to represent Leicestershire and Derbyshire, and who was most recently the head coach at Northamptonshire.

FAMILIAR FACE: Mick Lewis, seen above working with Essex's Aaron Beard, has followed Anthony McGrath to Headingley to become Yorkshire's new bowling coach. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Sadler and Lewis have effectively replaced Ali Maiden and Kabir Ali, who left the club at the end of last season.

It all adds up to another tick in the box for Yorkshire boss McGrath, with the head coach knowing all too well the attributes Lewis possesses.

“I know from working with Mick the last few years that he’ll be a brilliant addition, and I’m sure the bowlers will love working with him,” McGrath told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was the outstanding candidate, and I’m probably lucky in terms of the fact that I have worked with him so I know what he can do, so when the opportunity opened up it was a really good one to bring him into the group.

Mick Lewis, right, the new Yorkshire bowling coach, pictured at Essex's pre-season photo call last year alongside the then Essex head coach Anthony McGrath, centre, now the head coach at Yorkshire. Also pictured is Tom Huggins, left, the Essex batting coach. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

“First and foremost, he’s really experienced – pretty much all the Australian bowlers, particularly the Melbourne-based ones, over the last 10-15 years or so, he’s had a hand in their development.

“He’s worked in Big Bash, in the Sheffield Shield, so he’s got really good knowledge of many different things.”

Lewis, who played county cricket for Glamorgan and Durham, took 435 wickets in 196 career appearances across the three formats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a late developer, not making his first-class debut until 25 but progressing into a high-class performer, good enough to make seven one-day international and two T20 international appearances for his country.

Lewis pictured in his Durham playing days, bowling to Lancashire's James Anderson at Old Trafford in 2005. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

“His style of working is very studious,” added McGrath. “In terms of his numbers, and his analysis stuff, he really likes that side of things, too.

“He’s just got a really good way of working, and he’s really passionate about his bowling and the bowling group.

“Mick’s record is there for everyone to see, and it’s testament to the ambitions that we have as a club that we are able to bring him to Headingley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to joining Essex on a two-year deal in 2022, Lewis was head bowling coach at Victoria. He also had stints in the Big Bash with Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Yorkshire at what is such an exciting time for the club,” said Lewis.

“I’m looking forward to working with a great cohort of bowlers to help them achieve success in Division One and cannot wait to get started.

“Ben Coad’s record speaks for itself, and the prospect of working with emerging talents like Ben Cliff, George Hill and Jafer Chohan excites me greatly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Hamilton, the Yorkshire general manager of cricket, commented: “Everyone at Yorkshire is delighted to welcome Mick into his new role here.

“He has an incredible record of producing international quality bowlers, and I know his appointment will excite our current crop of bowlers who are already looking forward to developing further with him.

“He is an addition to the coaching staff that we know will add value immediately, putting us in the best position to compete in 2025.”

Sadler has certainly added immediate value from McGrath’s point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old started work in November alongside McGrath, who speaks highly of his qualities.

“‘Sads’, as I did, started out as a batting coach/assistant, so he’s kind of gone back to that now,” said McGrath.

“He’s very passionate on that, and I think with ‘Sads’ he’s got incredible experience as well if you look at the clubs he’s been to, having been a head coach before and a director of cricket.

“He will obviously lead the batting, but for myself he’ll really help on the leadership side, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got great experience of dealing not just with a team on the field, but off the field as well, and you always need that kind of help.

“Again, it’s just that extra wealth of knowledge that he brings, and the ability to deal with the situations that invariably crop up throughout a season.