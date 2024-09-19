Gavin Hamilton in action for Scotland against England at Edinburgh in 2008. Photo by Andrew West\SNS Group via Getty Images.

The former Yorkshire, England and Scotland all-rounder will be responsible for delivering success across all formats of the game.

Hamilton takes up a newly-created role that effectively replaces the former managing director of cricket position vacated by Darren Gough.

He will work closely with the new head coach who is set to be his former Yorkshire team-mate Anthony McGrath, who is understood to be favourite to replace Ottis Gibson at the end of the season.

Hamilton pictured bowling during Yorkshire's County Championship-winning campaign in 2001. Picture: Matthew Lewis/SWpix.com

Hamilton, who turned 50 on Monday, is due to start work on November 1.

“I am delighted to soon be starting my new role at Yorkshire, the club where I started my career and enjoyed over a decade playing with some great players,” said Hamilton.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and my ambition in this role is to support the club in achieving sustainable success and to encourage and improve the players and the teams both on and off the pitch.

“It is clear the club is very ambitious and driven to deliver success for the men and women’s teams.

“I believe that so much of what we need is already in place and I am looking forward to working with a talented staff and passionate board to help them to unlock the potential of this fantastic club.”

Hamilton, who was born in Scotland, played one Test for England on the 1999-2000 tour of South Africa.

It was the infamous match in which England slipped to 2-4 before Michael Vaughan, another debutant, helped steady the ship.

Hamilton made a pair in the game and did not take a wicket as South Africa won by an innings and 21 runs.

A free-hitting left-hander and right-arm bowler, Hamilton also played 38 one-day internationals and 12 T20 internationals for Scotland.

Domestically, he made 73 first-class appearances for Yorkshire between 1994 and 2003, scoring 2,228 runs at an average of 27.17 and taking 222 wickets at 24.68.

In 101 List A games for the White Rose, Hamilton made 1,059 runs at 20.36 and took 121 wickets at 23.16.

After leaving Yorkshire, Hamilton, who came up through the club’s academy system and was part of the 2001 County Championship-winning team, spent two years playing for Durham.

He returns to Yorkshire having held various commercial roles for major companies, including the Professional Cricketers’ Association and Heineken, and that of managing director for PURE Co.

Sanjay Patel, the Yorkshire interim chief executive, said: “We would like to welcome Gavin to the team at Yorkshire.

“Through the interview process we were impressed by Gavin’s cricket knowledge, business acumen and ability to bring people together.

“We are confident that he will work with the excellent team here at the club to achieve that vision.