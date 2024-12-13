Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 25 global franchise competitions/white-ball leagues have, or are taking place in men’s cricket this year featuring significant numbers of overseas players in games of 10 overs, 20 overs or 100 balls per side. The sport is facing a meltdown with the various leagues and countries all fighting for the same overseas players and broadcasting money.

Graves believes that matters are unsustainable, with last year alone witnessing the introduction of major leagues in America, South Africa and UAE, while the Global Super League launched last month in Guyana has only added to the saturation.

“ICC is the international governing body, so ICC has got to stand up and say, ‘hold on a minute, this has got out of hand, we’ve got to sort out the calendar both from an international point of view and a franchise point of view, so everybody knows what’s happening,’” said Graves.

Plain-speaking: Yorkshire CCC chair Colin Graves is concerned at the seemingly unchecked nature of new franchise competitions and wants the ICC to do something about it. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I don’t think there’s an easy solution, but what you need to do is sit down with all the international teams and say, ‘right, we need to get a calendar that works for everybody. Can we sit down realistically and try and work this through with you all sat round the table and agree a calendar?’ At the present time they don’t do that. The ICC’s toothless, and that’s the worry about it.

“It’s difficult, but they should have done this eight-10 years ago. That’s when they should have done it, but again the ICC were toothless and they virtually worked on the principle that once we’ve accepted one can have their own T20 competition, where do we draw the line?

"For the UAE to have its own competition is silly. They’re not even a full member. It’s those sort of things where the ICC should have said - ‘stop’.”

The situation has come to a head in recent days with the England and Wales Cricket Board banning its players from appearing in the Pakistan Super League and other franchise competitions that clash with the domestic summer, with the notable exception of the Indian Premier League. This has caused a backlash from the Professional Cricketers’ Association amid suggestions that the ECB could be sued for restraint of trade and players could even boycott The Hundred.

Graves does not perceive that as a threat to the ongoing sale of the Hundred franchises, including the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers, which he said attracted “eight initial interested parties from all over the world”. Host clubs are in the process of shortlisting investors, but the wider point is that the PSL now clashes with the English season (April/May), which also coincides with the leagues in America, Canada, Sri Lanka and the Caribbean.

“As regards the Hundred, we did it for one good reason - there was no other competition at that time played around the world,” said Graves, who championed the competition in his time at ECB. “From that point of view everybody was happy with it, including ICC, but since we’ve done it the USA and others have come on the scene, and some of the leagues have moved around in terms of when they are scheduled; the PSL, for example, has got its problems with India, so they’re saying, ‘right, we’ll take you head on, we’ll play the Pakistan league around the same time.’

“As for the situation with the ECB and PCA, the ECB are trying to protect the County Championship, which I understand, and it’s down to the ECB, the PCA and players to get their heads together and work out how they’re going to manage things.

