In a wide-ranging letter to members published on the Yorkshire club website, the chairman addressed a number of issues and hit out at critics of the reforms the new board have put in place.

The club have come under fire for their handling of the crisis, including the sacking of 14 members of staff for putting their name to a letter questioning the motives of Azeem Rafiq, the former player who alleged racism at the club, and Yorkshire’s response to it.

Lord Patel wrote: “For some of our critics, the events of 2021 might feel like ancient history as they seek to diminish the claims of racial discrimination which led to front and back page news for all the wrong reasons. But it is no exaggeration to say that we lived through a genuine existential threat to the future of one of the most iconic and beloved institutions in this county.

Lord Kamlesh Patel has written an open letter to Yorkshire's members (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“There was a clear and urgent need to make a break from the prevailing culture and build trust. The decisions that have been made to achieve this haven’t always been easy or popular, but we are unapologetic in being driven by a deep-rooted desire to affect real and lasting change – making Yorkshire a place for everyone, from all backgrounds.

“We continue to work with the ECB to make sure that we are developing a strong and inclusive environment and will be sure to be in contact with Members following the outcome of the ongoing Cricket Discipline Commission hearings.

“While the work is far from over, and the journey to date has not always been straightforward, we have made significant progress in turning the tide.

“Since last November, the club has been turned upside down to build a culture which is progressive and inclusive. It has been my privilege to begin work alongside a highly experienced, dynamic new board we put in place to develop our club-wide plan, ‘Cricket is a Game for Everyone’, driven by the introduction of fair and robust processes in all areas in line with best practice, and a gold standard of governance.

Incoming Yorkshire captain Shan Masood in action for Pakistan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“Our work has led to an endorsement from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), who we continue to meet with as we make progress in driving greater equity and fairness for everyone here. This isn’t just the right thing to do, it makes commercial sense – by growing and diversifying within Yorkshire, the UK, and the world, we can help bring the game to new audiences and build a stronger club.

“We remain focused on the cricket, yet progress off the pitch in addressing the issues within the club’s culture remains vital in setting us up for success in the long-term."

Lord Patel also pledged that the club would communicate more to members, echoing the vow to be more transparent at his unveiling last November, which has not come to fruition.

“With our efforts so focused on putting in place the internal processes to set the Club up for long-term success, I recognise that we have not been as communicative as we might have been in updating you, as Members, on the important work being done all the time. Along with the Board and the wider management team, we will be looking to change this approach in the coming months through more regular communications on what is taking place.“Finally, the upcoming EGM on 11 November gives us a chance to put into place further steps to continue the positive momentum of the past year.”

Northern Diamonds celebrate with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after victory against the Southern Vipers at Lord's (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Lord Patel began his letter by stressing his belief that the club can bounce back from relegation from Division One of the County Championship, a fate they suffered on the back of a disastrous run in the second half of the season.

He wrote: “Following the significant challenges the Club faced last year, the lowest moment in the 159-year history of Yorkshire cricket, 2022 was always likely to be a year of transition. And so it has proved.

“Everyone at the club remains deeply disappointed by the Men’s First XI relegation to Division Two of the County Championship, but we’re determined to be back at the top table as soon as possible.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Shan Masood in as our captain for next year – with Ottis Gibson, Darren Gough and a world class coaching team, we firmly believe we have an incredibly strong platform to bounce straight back next season.

“While the county season ended in disappointment for the men’s senior team, there is cause for optimism for the future of Yorkshire in the wider expanse of the club.

“The level of quality coming through cannot be doubted. This was evident in our strong showing in this year’s Vitality Blast competition, reaching finals day for a third time in our history, as well as the success of our cohort of England internationals.

“Our victory in the Second XI Championship also gives us cause for celebration, demonstrating the great strength in depth we continue to have as a county.

“And I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate our own Northern Diamonds for the fantastic success in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, culminating in a highly enjoyable day at Lord’s.