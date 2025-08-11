Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s head coach said that the “team of lost boys” earlier in the season had been replaced by a “team of men”.

His comments come as Yorkshire look to make it three wins out of three in the 50-over Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They face Lancashire at York on Tuesday looking to go six games unbeaten in all competitions.

Anthony McGrath believes the mentality of his team has started to change after a challenging start to his time as head coach. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“When we lost at The Oval (against Surrey in May), we looked like a team of lost boys,” said McGrath. “Now we look like a team of men, which I think is a big shift.

“I think the mentality is changing. You can see it in the way we're running between the wickets, it's a lot more aggressive.

“I think we were a little bit passive early-season, and I think there’s always a period of change with new coaches coming in, players getting used to coaches, and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think you're seeing now with the bat, there's a real template there, and everyone's buying into it. And with the ball, whoever's coming into the team, it's that line and length, relentless.

“In the field, we look a lot sharper and people know their roles and positions. When you get that, the mentality changes because everyone’s working together.”

McGrath described Yorkshire’s latest win - a 202-run hammering of Northamptonshire in the 50-over Cup - as “pretty much a perfect performance”.

However, he stressed that “if we want to be a good team, a respected team, we have to do it day-in, day-out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath added: “There's still work to do. We're nowhere near where we want to be, but I think we’re seeing more consistency now.

“Particularly with the bat, the scores we're posting in Championship cricket… I think we've got over 400, 500 in the last four or five innings, and the way that we've started this competition (the 50-over Cup) has been very good.

“So, from that side of things, I think we’re seeing a turn in the team performing more consistently.