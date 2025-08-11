Yorkshire CCC coming of age but with work to do - Anthony McGrath

ANTHONY MCGRATH believes that Yorkshire have gone from boys to men.
By Chris Waters
Published 11th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST

The county’s head coach said that the “team of lost boys” earlier in the season had been replaced by a “team of men”.

His comments come as Yorkshire look to make it three wins out of three in the 50-over Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They face Lancashire at York on Tuesday looking to go six games unbeaten in all competitions.

Anthony McGrath believes the mentality of his team has started to change after a challenging start to his time as head coach. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Anthony McGrath believes the mentality of his team has started to change after a challenging start to his time as head coach. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“When we lost at The Oval (against Surrey in May), we looked like a team of lost boys,” said McGrath. “Now we look like a team of men, which I think is a big shift.

“I think the mentality is changing. You can see it in the way we're running between the wickets, it's a lot more aggressive.

“I think we were a little bit passive early-season, and I think there’s always a period of change with new coaches coming in, players getting used to coaches, and vice versa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But I think you're seeing now with the bat, there's a real template there, and everyone's buying into it. And with the ball, whoever's coming into the team, it's that line and length, relentless.

“In the field, we look a lot sharper and people know their roles and positions. When you get that, the mentality changes because everyone’s working together.”

McGrath described Yorkshire’s latest win - a 202-run hammering of Northamptonshire in the 50-over Cup - as “pretty much a perfect performance”.

However, he stressed that “if we want to be a good team, a respected team, we have to do it day-in, day-out”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McGrath added: “There's still work to do. We're nowhere near where we want to be, but I think we’re seeing more consistency now.

“Particularly with the bat, the scores we're posting in Championship cricket… I think we've got over 400, 500 in the last four or five innings, and the way that we've started this competition (the 50-over Cup) has been very good.

“So, from that side of things, I think we’re seeing a turn in the team performing more consistently.

“The challenge, against Lancashire now and going forwards, is to maintain it.”

Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire CCCLancashireYorkSurreyNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice