The county’s red-ball captain is in contract talks with the Headingley hierarchy.

Sanjay Patel, the Yorkshire chief executive, said that Bairstow remains a pivotal figure.

“We're in discussions with Jonny about next year and the following two years as well,” he said. “I think he forms a huge part of this club.

Jonny Bairstow, left, takes a catch to dismiss Durham's David Bedingham on the final day of the season as George Hill celebrates. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I think it's really important that we have Jonny playing for us for the next few years.”

Patel’s comments were echoed by Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach.

Speaking after Bairstow steered Yorkshire to safety in the County Championship First Division, McGrath said: “We want Jonny to stay, he knows that.

“He’s having discussions with the club, so hopefully we’ll have some news shortly.

“I know Jonny loves Yorkshire, loves playing here, so I’m sure he and the club will get their heads together.

“I don't want to speak too soon, but I'm pretty confident we'll see Jonny here next year.”

After Yorkshire beat Durham on the season’s last day, Bairstow – who turned 36 during the match - expressed optimism that matters will be settled.

Asked whether he will be staying at the club, he said: “I don’t see any reason why not. There’s just certain bits that need to get sorted out.

“It's difficult for me to really comment on that stuff at the moment because contracts are contracts. I'm sure that in time things will get sorted.”

Commenting on his winter plans, Bairstow said: “I’ll be going over to Dubai to play in the ILT20 over there and then South Africa (for the SA20).

“There’s the IPL auction, but who knows what's going to happen with that. We'll just wait and see what happens.”