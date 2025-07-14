Yorkshire take on Kent at Abbeydale Park, Sheffield, in 1980. The venue is one of three under consideration to stage Yorkshire men's and/or women's first-team games going forward. Picture: Ian Soutar.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is, as Gascoyne says, a common refrain. Yorkshire have not played a first-team match in the south of the county since 1996, when Derbyshire visited Sheffield’s Abbeydale Park for a County Championship and one-day league double-header.

Now Abbeydale Park, home of Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club and two former England captains in Joe Root and Michael Vaughan, is one of three options under consideration for Yorkshire men’s and women’s first-team games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The others are Shaw Lane, Barnsley, where Yorkshire played four Benson and Hedges Cup matches in the 1970s, and which staged an England women’s one-day international in 2010, along with Tickhill Cricket Club in Doncaster, which has never hosted a county fixture.

Spectators watch one of the last Yorkshire first-team games to be played at Abbeydale Park in the 1990s. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers.

At present, Yorkshire play their men’s first-team home games at three grounds – Headingley, Scarborough and York, and although a return to South Yorkshire would not happen before 2027 at the earliest, with the club open to what format of fixtures would be played there too, the club’s board is keen to diversify.

“Because there are a lot of people in South Yorkshire who love the game, who love Yorkshire cricket, and who feel like they’re missing out, we want to explore this as a club and see where it takes us,” says Gascoyne.

“We’re also going to have a lot more elite cricket in the next few years with our Tier 1 women’s team coming in next year, so we’ve got even bigger requirements with facilities and grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, we want to hear from our members, what everyone thinks and what everyone wants, and that’s the base for us to start figuring out what the future looks like.

“It isn’t something that we’re going to be rolling out in 2026, but it is the start of us wanting to hear more about what everyone wants from the future because, ultimately, we want to grow the game.”

Opinions are being sought in a new members’ survey, part of a broader drive to find out what they think about plans to reduce the number of County Championship and Vitality Blast matches per county from 14 to 12.

Those plans form part of an ongoing game-wide domestic structure review which will shape the schedule from next season onwards, with Yorkshire pledging to vote according to members’ wishes ahead of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) deadline at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preliminary indications show (surprise, surprise) that there is no appetite among a mostly Championship-loving Yorkshire membership to cut the number of four-day fixtures, although there does seem to be a consensus that the Blast is too long.

How much cricket the club plays in South Yorkshire may well be impacted by the schedule going forward but Gavin Hamilton, the club’s general manager of cricket, said that the area has a strong case.

“When I first started over the winter the club did a number of visits to diverse communities and other parts of Yorkshire, just to get a feel of what the club means to the area and what we can do more of, just ways we can improve what we’re trying to achieve in certain areas of Yorkshire,” said Hamilton.

“South Yorkshire was really compelling in that they hadn’t had any first-class cricket since the 1990s, and obviously it’s a fair trek for people to come up to Headingley and so on to watch every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took that on board and although nothing’s been set in stone, we’ve got the three options and we’ve paid a site visit to all of them, explained what our expectations are for them to even think about having first-class cricket in terms of the facilities and stuff like that.

“The reason behind it is to spread things around Yorkshire a little bit more and to get Yorkshire County Cricket Club down to south Yorkshire, where it’s got a huge history of cricket over the years, while it would also help to ease pressure on the ground staff at Headingley and the number of pitches prepared there.”

Yorkshire make their first trip of the season to Scarborough next week, when champions Surrey are the visitors for a Championship match starting on the Tuesday.

The following Tuesday, Yorkshire are back at North Marine Road for another tasty-looking Championship tussle, this time against fellow promoted club Sussex, before Scarborough stages Yorkshire’s first match in the One-Day Cup against Warwickshire on August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next two One-Day Cup home games are at York against Lancashire on August 12 and Somerset on August 14, with sales for the Roses match already considerable.