Anthony McGrath, the club’s head coach, said it was an option given his side’s lack of runs.

“It’s something we’ve got to look at, without a doubt,” he said.

“We wanted to give our talented batters the first opportunity.

“We haven’t had a settled line-up, and that can be an issue as well, so we need to try and address that, but there’s all sorts of questions to answer.”

McGrath admitted that first innings scores are “killing” his team.

Yorkshire’s average first innings total at the tournament’s halfway stage is 245 - five runs fewer than it takes to earn one batting point.

Yorkshire have gained only eight of those from a possible 35, having twice been dismissed for under 160 and only twice passed 255 in seven attempts. In contrast, their average second innings score is 293, with only two totals below 275.

Individually, Yorkshire have the second-lowest number of hundreds (three) by players in Division One (two by Adam Lyth, one by Dom Bess), with only bottom club Worcestershire and Hampshire (two) having fewer.

Nottinghamshire and Durham have had nine hundreds, Sussex and Essex seven, Surrey and Warwickshire five, and Somerset four.

“The first innings totals are hurting us and they’re hurting our bowlers as well,” said McGrath.

“They’re just not getting enough time off feet, and when the bowlers are coming back out again so soon, it’s really tough.

“First innings runs are killing us - not just the runs, but the length of time that we’re batting. I could go through countless examples where we’ve done the hard work and then just given it away.”

Yorkshire signed two overseas pace bowlers for the opening half of the Championship programme - Ben Sears, the New Zealander, for six matches and Jordan Buckingham, the Australian, for four.

Sears managed just two appearances due to injury; ditto Buckingham, the latter struggling in the games he did play.

Yorkshire’s batting problems have not been helped by the absence of England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook, who were made available to play just one match - ironically, a five-wicket defeat to Warwickshire at Headingley.

They were also without captain Jonny Bairstow for their latest game after his short-term move to the Indian Premier League.

Yorkshire have overseas cover for their next two Championship fixtures - against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, starting on June 22, followed by the visit of Essex to York from June 29, but none confirmed for two matches in late July and their final three fixtures in September.

Will Sutherland, the Australian all-rounder, will play in the next two Championship games and Will O’Rourke, the New Zealand fast bowler, in one, depending on what suits Yorkshire.