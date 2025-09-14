YORKSHIRE are the Tier 2 Metro Bank One-Day Cup champions after beating Glamorgan by nine wickets in a 20-over final at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Olivia Thomas starred with 3-14 from four overs before Lauren Winfield-Hill and unbeaten opening partner Erin Thomas crashed 62 apiece as the White Rose ended the summer in style with silverware.

The county’s first trophy of the professional era came as they limited Glamorgan to 127-5 at an overcast New Road before chasing comfortably.

Yorkshire bounced back superbly from losing the Vitality Blast final to Middlesex in late July and head into Tier 1 in confident mood ahead of 2026.

CHAMPIONS: Yorkshire's Lauren Winfield-Hill lifts the Metro Bank One Day Cup League 2 trophy after victory against Glamorgan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Captain Winfield-Hill and Thomas shared a 127-run opening partnership in 11.2 overs before the former drilled a catch to mid-on off Gemma Porter’s off-spin.

Thomas picked the perfect time to post her career best score in senior cricket, and both her and Winfield-Hill posted their second fifties in three innings.

It capped the perfect week for Thomas, who has just signed her rookie professional contract with Yorkshire.

“It’s been silly, absolutely silly. It’s just been a mad week,” said spinner Thomas. “It’s one of those weeks that I think I’ll just remember forever. I’m buzzing.

ON THE MARK: Yorkshire's Olivia Thomas is congratulated by Ami Campbell after dismissing Glamorgan's Abbey Freeborn. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Coming in this year, new start, just signed my first professional deal and then next thing you’re picking up a trophy. Honestly, I can’t tell you how much this means.

“I turned up this morning, obviously it’s wet and it’s cold, and I thought, ‘Not today, it’s not ideal to bowl leg-spin’. But I just tried to keep it as dry as I could, just tried to bowl full and straight and keep the stumps in play. And, yeah, it worked.”

With poor weather forecast later in the day for the Worcester area, both sides agreed to play a 20-over contest from 10.30am in favour of potentially sharing the trophy.

On-loan Bears wicketkeeper-batter Abbey Freeborn top-scored with an opening 41 off 50 balls for a Glamorgan side who will follow Yorkshire into Tier 1 in 2027. But she just didn’t gain enough support and fell as one of Thomas’s trio of scalps just when looking to attack in the closing stages of the innings.

WINNING PARTNERSHIP: Yorkshire's Lauren Winfield-Hill congratulates Erin Thomas hitting a second consecutive six against Glamorgan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Glamorgan made a bright start thanks to openers Freeborn and her captain Lauren Parfitt, the latter who made the early running with two boundaries in the opening over off Beth Langston - one cut, the other drilled down the ground.

Those two shared 50 inside six overs before Parfitt - on 29 - top-edged a pull at Hannah Rainey’s seam behind to Winfield-Hill.

And when Olivia Thomas also struck in her first over, like Rainey had done, Yorkshire had settled with Glamorgan now 52-2 in the seventh. Thomas’s leg-spin had Emily Burke caught at deep mid-wicket without scoring.

Yorkshire then squeezed impressively. Bethan Ellis was run out as she drove Maddie Ward’s spin to mid-off, set off for the single but couldn’t make it following an Olivia Thomas throw - 69-3 in the 11th.

Glamorgan reached the 15-over mark at 93-3 with Freeborn looming as a danger on 37.

But she was ousted by the excellent Thomas, who struck twice in the 17th over, also bowling Bethan Gammon for 21. Gammon was first to go having stepped across her stumps in a bid to play to leg before Freeborn fell sweeping at the googly, leaving the score at 105-5. Olivia Thomas was superb, especially considering she bowled four separate one-over spells. This was some way to celebrate the signing of her maiden rookie professional contract back at Headingley last week.

From there, the Welsh county were scrambling and finished below where they would have expected given the start they made, although they did benefit from a couple of dropped catches.

While Thomas stood out with the ball and Rainey took the other wicket, Jess Woolston impressed with 0-21 from her four overs.

With rain around, winning the toss was always going to be an important task.

And, having done that and taken a catch behind, Winfield-Hill set about the chase in confident fashion. She took 10 off the opening over from off-spinner Gemma Porter, including two boundaries, and thankfully there was no looking back.

Winfield-Hill swept, pulled and revers swept boundaries as she reached 31 out of 41-0 from five overs - enough to constitute a result should the rain arrive.

By now, the direction of this contest was fairly obvious, with the White Rose a long way ahead of the Duckworth Lewis Stern par score.

But the weather didn’t intervene, and as far as Yorkshire were concerned the sun shone brightly.

Winfield-Hill and Erin Thomas certainly made hay.

In all, Winfield-Hill hit 12 fours in 36 balls and Thomas eight fours and three sixes in 32 balls.