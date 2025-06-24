Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Lewis, the club’s bowling coach, said that they had to carefully manage the player’s development.

Earlier this month, Chohan, the 22-year-old leg-spinner, said that he was determined to break into the Championship team.

He has been an important player in the Vitality Blast and his potential was reflected by call-ups last winter for England’s white-ball squad and the England Lions.

Asked whether any thought had been given to handing Chohan his first-class debut against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, where Yorkshire are playing two spinners in Dom Bess and Dan Moriarty, Lewis told The Yorkshire Post: “No, we never thought of that.

“Chohan’s a young kid, still developing. You know, sometimes throwing him in games like this, it could be the worst thing for the development. So, we need him to play a couple of second-team games, get used to bowling red-ball.

“He's bowled a lot of white-ball in his career so far. He wants to get better at red-ball and wants to play red-ball cricket.

"He loves playing red-ball cricket, but he just needs to bowl overs to understand his release point, and understand what he needs to do to be in red-ball cricket.”

Meanwhile, Lewis explained Yorkshire’s thinking behind the decision to leave out pace bowler Ben Coad for the game in Nottingham.

Coad is part of the second XI team that started a four-day fixture against Northamptonshire at Weetwood on Tuesday.

“It was purely tactical,” said Lewis. “He’s stiff (unlucky) to miss out and he was disappointed.

“But Coady being Coady, he got on with it pretty quick, did the team thing, helped out. He understands.