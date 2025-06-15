Jonny Bairstow cuts a dejected figure after being dismissed. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

York looked a picture for its first T20 as spectators flocked to the lovely Clifton Park.

All that was missing was a Yorkshire win, Durham prevailing by six wickets.

It left the hosts with a record of won two, lost five at the halfway stage, one they will need to more or less reverse in the group's second half to stand any chance of reaching the knockouts.

Spectators watch at a sunny Clifton Park. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

After Durham won the toss, Yorkshire were bowled out for 128 in 19 overs, with only two players reaching the 20s.

One of them, the No 10 Will O'Rourke, contributed to a last-wicket stand of 28 that was the highest of the innings, Matthew Potts, the England pace bowler, wreaking havoc with T20 career-best figures of 5-17.

In reply, two former Yorkies marshalled the chase, Alex Lees top-scoring with 62 from 46 balls, and Will Rhodes contributing an unbeaten 31 from 30, the pair sharing 60 for the third-wicket inside eight overs.

Although York CC delivered on its side of things, its maiden T20 going off smoothly, Yorkshire were left to rue another setback, this their ninth defeat in 14 matches this season.

Matthew Potts, centre, is congratulated on taking his fifth wicket, that of the Yorkshire all-rounder Jordan Thompson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We just didn't perform well, did we,” admitted Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach.

“It was just one of those days where everything went wrong.

“I think, on reflection, probably 160 would have been a competitive score.

"But, when you’re 80-8, as we were, you’re never going to win many T20 games.”

After four successive half-centuries in the competition, Dawid Malan had to fail sometime, and this was the day.

The Yorkshire captain was lbw to the final ball of the opening over, playing around a delivery from Zak Foulkes.

Yorkshire lost their second wicket to the final ball of the second over, and it was the big one of Jonny Bairstow.

The club's red-ball captain, who had missed the opening six T20s through a combination of Indian Premier League duty and a calf injury, chipped the left-arm spin of Callum Parkinson to mid-off, where Potts took a good catch, diving forward.

Yorkshire fell to 28-3 in the fourth over when Adam Lyth - restored to opener - lofted Parkinson to deep mid-wicket, where Rhodes held a simple catch.

With Yorkshire's three main batsmen back in the pavilion, a hush fell on the ground, as though the umpires had signalled a minute's silence.

The atmosphere became further becalmed when Potts struck with his first and third balls after replacing Parkinson at the pavilion side, Will Luxton leg-before as he tried to hit to leg, and Will Sutherland caught at slip as the hosts slid to 55-5 in the eighth.

Yorkshire needed a stand from somewhere but still the wickets kept tumbling like autumn leaves.

James Wharton, having hit four fours in his 26, the top score of the innings, holed out on the backward square-leg boundary off Potts when Graham Clark took the catch in front of the temporary stand at the second attempt.

Potts's career-best followed when he trapped Dom Bess leg-before as he tried to whip off a length, leaving Yorkshire 75-7 in the 12th.

The scoreboard showed 76-8 when Jafer Chohan was another lbw victim, pushing forward to fellow leg-spinner Nathan Sowter.

At that stage, practically the only consolation for Yorkshire was that they had crept past their lowest T20 total - 68 against Derbyshire at Chesterfield two years ago.

Jordan Thompson, making his first appearance in this year's tournament following a side injury, helped the score up to three figures, a landmark met with ironic cheers.

But Thompson advanced no further, lbw to a full ball from Potts to give the Durham man his well-deserved five-fer.

The last two wickets added 52 to at least give Yorkshire something to work with, albeit not nearly enough, Jack White contributing 13 before he was last out, yorked by Ben Raine.

Durham lost a wicket to the 13th ball of their reply, Clark cutting White to Malan at cover.

The score had climbed to 36-1 at the end of the powerplay, helped by a trio of typically muscular fours from Lees, but Durham lost their second wicket on 44 in the seventh over, Ollie Robinson lazily reverse-sweeping Chohan to a diving O'Rourke at point.

A batting side can sometimes fall between two stools when chasing low targets, either going too hard and losing cheap wickets, or too soft and keeping their opponents interested.

The balance is not always easy to strike and a third wicket went at 63 in the 10th over, Colin Ackermann edging behind as he tried to cut a ball from Bess that was perhaps too close to him for the shot.

Lees advanced to his fifty from 39 balls and then struck the only six of the day, a towering blow off White towards the main car park.