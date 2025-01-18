Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wade, 18, is Yorkshire’s sole representative on the U19 tour to South Africa.

The fast bowler is hoping to take part in the three youth one-day internationals and two youth Test matches, with the one-day fixtures beginning in Cape Town on Friday.

McGrath, appointed in November, has not yet had the chance to see Wade on the grass, but he is excited by the potential of a man who made his U19 debut last summer and whose next target will be to break into the Yorkshire first team.

“I’ve not seen him bowl in the flesh yet; I’ve only seen him on the vision stuff for obvious reasons,” said McGrath.

“But I think he’s really exciting.

“He’s got pace, he’s got some really good feedback from the U19s already, and this tour will hopefully be another good chance for him to play and impress.

“From my point of view, and how I like to work, everyone in the squad is available, so if someone puts in good performances then absolutely they can put themselves in the frame going forward.”

FUTURE WATCH: Fast bowler is considered an option going forward by Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath, with the youngster currently away in South Africa with England Under-19s. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wade, who signed a two-year rookie deal with Yorkshire in September, has already been clocked at near 90mph.

His speed, style and smooth action have invited comparisons with Saqib Mahmood, the Lancashire and England pace bowler, a tribute to the attributes Wade possesses.

McGrath is keen not to put too much pressure on the young man, wanting him to enjoy his cricket, first and foremost, and to continue his development of recent times.

Wade made three appearances for England U19s last summer, capturing six wickets, and he will be returning overseas with Yorkshire not long after the South African series, which finishes in early February.

“From our point of view, the plan is for Alex to come with us on our pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi in March,” added McGrath.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“I think players like that who have that kind of speed are exciting to have, and he’s only young so I think that’s a real good bonus for the club as well.

“Obviously, you don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but it’s great that he’s in the U19s set-up and I know that he’s really impressed, so I’m very much looking forward to having him back in March and hopefully we can see him push on next season.”

Perhaps Wade’s likeliest route into the first XI is via the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, the 50-over competition that takes place in August alongside The Hundred.

Yorkshire have not been afraid to blood young players in it in recent times, albeit necessity has sometimes dictated matters due to the drain on resources caused by the 100-ball event.

Last year, Yorkshire handed first-team debuts to Yash Vagadia and Noah Kelly in the One-Day Cup.

In 2023, James Wharton and Dom Leech made their List A debuts in the tournament; in 2022, Harry Sullivan, Ben Cliff and Fin Bean made theirs; and in 2021, the first year of The Hundred, Yorkshire fielded six List A debutants: Harry Duke, George Hill, Matty Revis, Jack Shutt, Will Luxton and Josh Sullivan.

“Young players can certainly put themselves in the frame for Championship cricket, or Twenty20, but I think naturally the 50-over kind of lends itself to that with the players that we miss from the Hundred,” said McGrath.

“I would rather play our own kind of guys and young guys than go and get two overseas, for instance, in the 50 overs, so I think it’s a really good competition, and for players to kind of have that 50-over comp in mind.

“Certainly, we’ll see the squad (members) who haven’t played as much by then, and younger players, playing in that 50-over competition.

“It’s a good chance for them to show what they can do.”

Wade, a product of Olicanian Cricket Club in Ilkley, plays for Bradford and Bingley in the Bradford League.

He played hockey to a high level before cricket opened up as a preferable career choice.

Wade has worked his way up through the Yorkshire age groups and featured in the second XI last summer, taking 4-25 in a T20 game against Derbyshire at Duffield; he also helped Yorkshire Academy to win the U18 County One-Day Cup.

In South Africa, Wade is part of an 18-man squad led by Archie Vaughan, the highly-rated Somerset all-rounder and son of former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Wade will doubtless spend plenty of time in the months ahead working with Mick Lewis, appointed Yorkshire bowling coach earlier this week.

Lewis, the 50-year-old former Australia pace bowler, has followed McGrath to Yorkshire from Essex, where he also worked as bowling coach.

“With Mick coming in, that will only help Alex and our younger bowlers,” said McGrath.

“I know that Mick is excited to see him, and hopefully he can go from strength to strength.”

Archie Vaughan enjoyed a winning start to his tenure as England Under-19 captain, overseeing an easy five-wicket win over South Africa in the first Youth ODI in Cape Town.

Vaughan, following in the footsteps of his Ashes-winning father Michael by taking charge of the Young Lions, saw Durham’s James Minto star with the ball as his three for 15 helped dismiss the Proteas for just 87.