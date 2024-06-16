It was Leicestershire who caught the eye most when it came to the cricket (one is even less qualified to pronounce on the fashion), winning by 20 runs as Yorkshire fell to their third North Group defeat and second in succession.

After restricting Leicestershire to a fair-to-middling 166, Rishi Patel top-scoring with 64 and spinners Jafer Chohan and Dom Bess impressing especially, Yorkshire lost their way in the chase.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

From 100-2 in the 13th over, with two set batsmen at the crease in Joe Root and Shan Masood, they lost regular wickets and subsided to 146-9, Scott Currie and Lewis Goldsworthy each capturing three wickets.

Loan signing Conor McKerr is congratulated on taking his first wicket for Yorkshire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On a day that felt something akin to summer, with plenty of folk even venturing to the ground without a coat (what, in England, in the middle of June?), Leicestershire started well and somewhat menacingly, racing to 42 before losing their first wicket to the penultimate delivery of the fourth over.

Harry Swindells, after carving 22 from nine balls including a slashed six over third-man, got the elevation but not the distance when skying Conor McKerr to mid-off, Root judging a steepling chance and holding the pose for the photographers present.

McKerr’s first wicket since arriving on loan from Surrey was followed by two more for Yorkshire before the end of the powerplay. First, Rehan Ahmed was almost comically run-out, dawdling over a third run when Patel carved to a sprawling McKerr on the point boundary, then Louis Kimber pulled Matty Revis to deep mid-wicket, where Bess held the catch as Leicestershire reached 60-3 at the end of the restrictions.

Dan Moriarty, having been on the receiving end of some lusty blows from Patel early in the piece, hit back with the wicket of Peter Handscomb, who feathered behind as he tried to cut.

Yorkshire take to the field on a lovely sunny day. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

At 78-4 in the eighth, the run-rate was not a problem for the visitors but the wickets column felt a tad too weighty from their perspective, their total climbing to 91-4 at the halfway stage.

Wiaan Mulder launched Chohan for a sweet six over long-off towards The Howard Stand but the leg-spinner held his nerve well and was soon trapping the South African lbw, Mulder missing one that looked very adjacent.

In his next over, Chohan pinned a sweeping Ben Cox, a decision that looked rather less conclusive and which left the visitors 112-6 in the 13th, much of the early momentum having long since vanished.

After a fast start, which saw him reach his fifty from 31 balls, Patel became more and more becalmed, like a man who had taken a sedative before walking out to bat that was only now beginning to work.

Powerplay: Dawid Malan hits out against Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He had added just 14 from 16 balls after reaching the milestone when his innings ended in the 18th over, the right-hander somehow getting a reverse-sweep off Moriarty out to cover, where Masood - having spilled Ben Mike there moments earlier off Bess - clung on.

Mike made Yorkshire pay by adding 18 more after the reprieve, going on to the second-highest score of 28 before skying a Revis full toss high in the air, Donovan Ferreira doing the rest.

Currie did not trouble the scorers when he looked to flick Thompson past the wicketkeeper and was bowled, Thompson sticking to his task on a difficult day when he conceded seven wides, and the final wicket fell from the penultimate delivery, Josh Hull run-out when he contemplated a bye and then wished that he had not done so.

Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan, who shared an opening stand of 137 in the nine-wicket win over Derbyshire here the previous Sunday, did not go as large this time but still gave their team another solid start in the chase.

The left-handers had added 45 when Lyth fell three deliveries from the end of the powerplay, bowled by Currie as he tried to jab the ball into the leg-side.

Root was dropped on six by wicketkeeper Cox, diving one-handed and to his right off Mike as he tried to run the ball behind square on the offside, which would have left Yorkshire 63-2 in the eighth. Only two runs had been added when the second wicket did fall, Malan lofting the slow left-armer Goldsworthy into the hands of long-off.

Goldsworthy struck again when Root advanced and dragged him to long-on, then Masood tried to go leg-side against Currie and sliced to point.

