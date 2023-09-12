IT’s day four of the County Championship match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire in Cardiff.

Matty Revis returned a career-best 5-50 at Sophia Gardens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4.20: All over as hands are shaken with Glamorgan 401-5, a lead of 174.

Sam Northeast ends on 166 and Chris Cooke three.

4.10: A maiden first-class wicket for batsman James Wharton as he bowls Billy Root with a lovely off break.

Shan Masood made his first hundred for Yorkshire on day one in Cardiff. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Root is gone for 45 and Glamorgan are 396-5.

3.10: Glamorgan take tea on 354-4 from 104 overs, with Sam Northeast on 141 and Billy Root 28.

The hosts lead by 127, and there are 36 overs left in the game.

2.05: Ben Cliff has his first wicket in first-class cricket as he has Kiran Carlson caught down the leg-side for 52.

It was the ball after Carlson had reached his half-century from 74 deliveries with five fours, and it leaves Glamorgan 305-4.

The hosts are 78 ahead and there are 51.4 overs left in the game.

1.25: Sam Northeast goes through to his century, reached from 198 balls, with his 11th four – a shot through the covers off Adam Lyth.

Glamorgan are 252-3, a lead of 25, with Northeast now 104 and Kiran Carlson 17.

The new ball is almost due.

12.30: Lunch at Sophia Gardens, where Yorkshire have managed only one wicket in the session on a flat pitch.

Glamorgan have advanced to 230-3, a lead of three runs, with Sam Northeast on 88 and Kiran Carlson 12.

There are 66 overs left in the game.

12.00: Yorkshire have their first wicket of the day as Dom Bess bowls a reverse-sweeping Eddie Byrom for 101.

It was a poor, premeditated shot that leaves Glamorgan 208-3, trailing by 19.

Sam Northeast has 77 and the new batsman is Kiran Carlson.

11.50: Eddie Byrom has reached his sixth first-class century from 192 balls with 17 fours. It’s been a fine innings from the opener after Glamorgan were reduced 30-2 on the third day.

11.45: Glamorgan have moved on to 201-2 from 63 overs, trailing now by just 26 runs.

Eddie Byrom has 95 and Sam Northeast 76.

11.20: A surprise move as Jonny Tattersall takes off the wicketkeeping gear and comes into the attack to replace Dom Bess at the River Taff end.

Fin Bean takes over behind the sticks, and Tattersall – as he has done sporadically in the past – is bowling leg-spin. It’s 174-2.

10.40: Sam Northeast has advanced from his overnight 45 to a half-century, reached with a lovely cover-driven four off Dom Bess.

The former Yorkshire batsman got to the milestone from 106 balls with five fours. It’s 136-2, Northeast’s partnership with Eddie Byrom (59) worth 106.

8.00: It’s a glorious morning in Cardiff, where Yorkshire are seeking to close out victory on the final day against Glamorgan.

The hosts will resume on 120-2 from 44 overs, with Eddie Byrom 52 and Sam Northeast 45.