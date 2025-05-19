Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony McGrath did not quote Oscar Wilde in his post-match assessment of Yorkshire’s defeat against Surrey at the Oval, but the head coach’s sentiments were more or less the same.

Following the loss by an innings and 28 runs that left his side in the second and final relegation place, McGrath said: “The league's pretty tight down there, but we're looking, I'm still looking, at the top, not relegation.

“That’s not a concern for me, but people will look and ask questions and you can fully understand that, but I firmly believe we're not in the position we should be in. I think we've got better players than that; I truly believe that.

Positive: Anthony McGrath. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

“Some people might think I'm a bit mad, but I think there's enough evidence from what I've seen in patches that when we get it right and we get belief, we'll be towards the top end, not the bottom end.”

Yorkshire return to action on Friday against leaders Notts, a game that marks the halfway stage of their tournament. McGrath sees it as the ideal chance to reinject confidence.

“The lads have got to stand up and, as I’ve said to them, what a challenge now that the league leaders are coming to us at Headingley,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready.

“The belief from myself and the coaches is high, and after a loss you can focus very much on the negative side of things, but although we've got to highlight them, we've still got to remember that we’ve done some good stuff this year, we've just got to do it for longer periods.

“We’ve got to make sure that whatever team we put out on Friday, we’re bang up for it.”

That team could include Jonny Bairstow, following reports that the captain could be set for a short-term gig at the IPL.