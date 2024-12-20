Yorkshire CCC heading to the Gulf for pre-season
The men’s squad fly out first for a tour that runs from March 10-23. The women go out on March 24 and return on April 4. Both squads will take part in T20 competitions involving other counties.
In addition, the men will play a two-day red-ball game against yet-to-be-confirmed county opposition, while the women will round off their visit with a pair of 50-over games.
Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for both squads to get outside, train and play some cricket against really good opposition.
“Anthony (McGrath, the men’s head coach) was there with Essex last year, and he swears by these tours.
“He thinks they’re so beneficial, and Yorkshire’s men were there last year as well.
“Both tours start with a T20 focus before the men move into red-ball cricket at the end, and the women into 50-over matches.”
The tours are in conjunction with Sporta Group, with supporters’ packages available.
Hamilton, the former Yorkshire all-rounder, added: “Myself and ‘Mags’ (McGrath) have been talking about when we used to tour in the 90s and there would be 40 or 50 supporters who would come along for three weeks. It was fantastic.
“Having been to Abu Dhabi and seen it, it’s a great place for supporters to go and watch. I know how interactive the players are, so anybody who wants to come and watch will be more than welcome.”
