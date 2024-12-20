Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men’s squad fly out first for a tour that runs from March 10-23. The women go out on March 24 and return on April 4. Both squads will take part in T20 competitions involving other counties.

In addition, the men will play a two-day red-ball game against yet-to-be-confirmed county opposition, while the women will round off their visit with a pair of 50-over games.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for both squads to get outside, train and play some cricket against really good opposition.

Gavin Hamilton, the former Yorkshire all-rounder, who is now the club's general manager of cricket. Picture: Vaughn Ridley/SWPix.com

“Anthony (McGrath, the men’s head coach) was there with Essex last year, and he swears by these tours.

“He thinks they’re so beneficial, and Yorkshire’s men were there last year as well.

“Both tours start with a T20 focus before the men move into red-ball cricket at the end, and the women into 50-over matches.”

The tours are in conjunction with Sporta Group, with supporters’ packages available.

Hamilton, the former Yorkshire all-rounder, added: “Myself and ‘Mags’ (McGrath) have been talking about when we used to tour in the 90s and there would be 40 or 50 supporters who would come along for three weeks. It was fantastic.