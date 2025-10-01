Sanjay Patel, the Yorkshire chief executive. Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sport Industry Group.

The club’s chief executive admitted that Yorkshire were “slightly behind” the curve this time last year because the new coaching staff was not properly in situ.

Gavin Hamilton, the general manager of cricket, and Anthony McGrath, the head coach, did not officially start until November 1, following a widespread overhaul behind the scenes.

This year, with everyone’s feet now firmly under the table, and a season freshly under the belt, Patel is confident that the club is well prepared as it looks to crack the invariably complex puzzle of which players to sign and how best to fit them into the jigsaw.

Imam-ul-Haq was brilliant for Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Last year, we didn't really get the new coaching staff in place until October for various reasons,” he said.

“Therefore, we were slightly behind in the recruitment of the overseas at that point.

“This year, we've actually been in discussions since August with potentially two or three overseas players, so we've started the process at the right time.”

With Yorkshire having struggled to get targets closer to home, with Hamilton admitting that “we’ve looked at signing domestically and we weren’t successful with a couple, but that’s the nature of the beast”, the overseas route is the primary focus.

The club has lost two key bowlers in Matt Milnes and Jordan Thompson, who have signed for Kent and Warwickshire respectively, leaving them potentially short going into the first block of County Championship games next season without reinforcements.

“We are definitely looking at bolstering our seam attack,” said Patel.

“We believe we need a couple of seamers to supplement what we've got, and we need a bit of variety in our attack as well.

“We've identified two or three targets where we're looking to get them pretty much solved in the next two or three months.

“So, I think we’re well-planned this year and, hopefully, we’ll get our targets.”

Yorkshire signed seven overseas players last season - technically eight given that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian batsman, pulled out of his deal due to personal reasons.

They started out with pace bowlers Jordan Buckingham and Ben Sears, both of whom fell injured and were each restricted to just two appearances.

Sears showed enough to suggest that he could be worth recruiting in future, while fellow New Zealander Will O’Rourke - although not at his best having come straight off the IPL - grew into his work and is clearly a fine player.

Will Sutherland, the Australia all-rounder, had problems with a broken foot; Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan batsman, showed signs of his class, while Imam-ul-Haq, another Pakistan batsman, was simply outstanding in the One-Day Cup and has now been recalled to the Test squad for this month’s series against South Africa, the left-hander named in an initial 18-man party.

Mayank Agarwal, the Indian batsman, played only briefly but produced what might have been the most important innings of the season, a magnificent 175 in last week’s relegation decider against Durham at Headingley.

Imam’s Test call - and the vagaries of the franchise circuit - highlight the problems faced by all clubs in attracting overseas players who are a) good enough and b) available, the process an inexact science that can flop on the one hand or pay off spectacularly on the other.

There remains a strong element of luck about it, for all the hard work and the planning, with even Imam’s capture a case in point after Gaikwad was initially the man recruited.

“It’s not easy to get overseas players these days,” said Patel.

“Partly that’s because of availability, and partly it’s because you don't know whether they'll be in the IPL or not in the IPL.

“That certainly determines a lot in terms of who you can get in for the first batch of County Championship games, because there's no point in signing somebody at this stage if the IPL auction takes place and then you don't have them.

“So, you’re pretty much at the mercy of where these players go.”

On the success or otherwise of this year’s overseas batch, Patel added: “This year, I accept the criticism that maybe one or two of them didn't quite work out, but these things happen.

“We had one chap who turned up and unfortunately broke his toe in the first game, so it took him a while to get into his stride and to get up to fitness.

“Another chap did his Achilles after two games, so there's a lot of things that can impact performance.