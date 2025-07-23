Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also seemed to put an inordinate amount of pressure on umpires Russell Warren and Nigel Llong to wolf down their refreshments in rapid time before hastening out to perform said inspection.

Such is the poor old umpires’ lot but after assuring themselves that the run-ups were good, following the best efforts of John Dodds and the groundstaff to dry them by running a roller over a collection of towels, play finally got going at 1.00.

Sadly, it was one of those changeable, capricious days at the coast, one on which a shower was never too far away as only 24.1 overs were possible thereafter, Yorkshire extending their first innings score to 376-5 at the halfway point of a match that does not quite feel as if it has properly got going.

Jonny Bairstow shows the style against Surrey. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Whether a result can still be achieved remains to be seen, but any thoughts that the more pessimistic Yorkshire supporters had going into the game that an indifferent weather forecast for the week might enable their side to get away with a draw have effectively been flipped.

For it is Surrey, the champions, as opposed to Division One returnees Yorkshire, who find themselves under pressure in the scoreboard sense, Surrey who have yet to justify their status as First Division leaders.

Certainly it is difficult to see them winning from this position (famous last words) and by no means impossible, although challenging, for Yorkshire to do so.

All will be revealed, as the actress said to the bishop.

Matty Revis on the charge at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Gerron wi’ it” cried spectators at the Peasholm Park end during a morning made more frustrating for them and all concerned by the arrival of pleasant, watery sunshine.

There was a much fresher feel to the weather than of late, which was cool enough for coats in the stiffish breeze but not, perhaps, in the more sheltered areas, although an umbrella would certainly prove to be essential.

After the abacus had been consulted and the calculations done, 83 of the day’s scheduled 104 overs remained to be bowled.

And so it was that at 1pm precisely, out strode Messrs Warren and Llong, the Surrey players led by Rory Burns, and then Jonny Bairstow and Matty Revis, the not out batsmen, as the hosts resumed on 282-4.

It was a firm foundation on which to build, following half-centuries by James Wharton, Will Luxton and Fin Bean the previous day, as well as a near-miss from Adam Lyth, and Yorkshire again started well.

The overhead conditions - by now grey and gloomy - suggested that there might be some help for the bowlers and difficulties ahead for the two Yorkshire batsmen, but the reality proved to be somewhat different.

Dan Worrall opened proceedings from the Trafalgar Square end, Revis taking him for an early four punched square on the off-side; and Matthew Fisher opened from the Peasholm Park end, from where there appeared to be little assistance.

Bairstow was in his usual busy mood, not least when unfurling two strokes of international quality when he drove Worrall on the up to the cover boundary in front of the marquee, perhaps waking up one or two of its inhabitants from a post-lunch snooze.

Before long, Bairstow had his sixth half-century as Yorkshire’s captain, hastening to the landmark with a swept six off Sai Kishore, the Indian left-arm spinner on Surrey debut.

Two balls later, a lap-swept four off the same bowler took him to that fifty from 68 balls courtesy of his 10th boundary.

No doubt Bairstow would love to have gone on to his first century as Yorkshire skipper but, after cutting Jordan Clark for four and then pulling him fractionally past the stumps, he perished for 72.

Trying to take Kishore downtown, as they say, he got the elevation but not the distance as Will Jacks judged a fairly routine skier at a deepish mid-on.

The wicket ended a fine stand of 88 between Bairstow and Revis made from 139 balls, one that cemented the hosts’ good position.

Revis, the 23-year-old all-rounder, is in excellent form with the bat at present.

An unbeaten 93 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge seemed to flick the switch, after which he struck a match-winning, career-best 150 against Essex at York.

A maiden T20 half-century followed against Leicestershire at Grace Road, to which he added an unbeaten 34 here from 81 balls with six fours.

