Yorkshire CCC in 'good position' says top-scorer James Wharton as they look to build on day two against Durham
“I think at the end of the day we'd have taken that,” said Wharton ahead of day two’s play on Saturday.
“Obviously losing two wickets at the end there was a little bit gutting for us, but I thought Hilly (George Hill) and Bessie (Dom Bess) were absolutely magnificent because it could have gone pear-shaped had those two not batted as well as they did.
“I think we're in a good position.
"A couple of batting points too if we can get another five runs, and although I'm not saying that you want to end there, to come out when you've been stuck in in bowler-friendly conditions, it’s been a good day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.