Yorkshire CCC in the dark as to when Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid can play
Yorkshire are chasing a quarter-final place in the Vitality Blast with their hopes in the balance after four wins and four defeats in the 14-match group stage.
They have never won the competition and are desperate to get the monkey off their backs having gone 22 years without a white-ball trophy.
Gibson wants his international stars available with the club also chasing promotion in the Vitality County Championship.
Rashid, 36, has effectively retired from red-ball cricket, but Bairstow, 34, could potentially be available for the season’s run-in, depending on England commitments, with Yorkshire third in the table, four points behind Middlesex in the second and final promotion place.
Bairstow’s international future is in doubt after he was left out of next week’s first Test against West Indies at Lord’s in favour of Jamie Smith, the Surrey starlet.
Comments from Rob Key, the England managing director of men’s cricket, did not seem to augur well for the Yorkshireman.
Key said Bairstow’s form “has just been going slightly in the wrong direction” and that “you want someone who can back it up series after series and we weren’t convinced that Jonny would be able to do that, especially at the stage of his career that he’s at”.
Bairstow is unlikely to take those words, or indeed the challenge, lying down.
The balance between county and country is invariably delicate, with conflicting priorities and pulls on resources, and Gibson said: “I heard from (selector) Luke Wright with England who said that Bairstow will be taking a break.
“I don’t know how long that will be for, so we’ll see.
“He’s supposed to come back to me on Rashid.
“I’ve asked those questions already, because those players, especially in the white-ball format, can help us get to where we want to get to, so I’ve asked those questions already; that’s the honest answer.”
Rashid has not played for Yorkshire for over two years, while Bairstow has not represented the club for over a year.
Gibson continued: “Of course, I’d like them to be available, but we don’t pay them.
"England pay them, so if England says they’re having a break, they’re having a break.
“But we always love to welcome back our internationals if available. Our internationals add something different to what we’ve got already.
“Our internationals have come through our pathway, and they’ve earned their right to be internationals.
"If they’re available, we want them to come and play, for sure we do.”
Yorkshire have handed a two-and-a-half year rookie deal to Noah Kelly, the highly-rated 18-year-old batsman.
Kelly has been with the Yorkshire set-up since the age of 10 and worked his way up through the system.
