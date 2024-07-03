Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB.

The Yorkshire head coach has asked the England management if both can play for the county.

Yorkshire are chasing a quarter-final place in the Vitality Blast with their hopes in the balance after four wins and four defeats in the 14-match group stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have never won the competition and are desperate to get the monkey off their backs having gone 22 years without a white-ball trophy.

Gibson wants his international stars available with the club also chasing promotion in the Vitality County Championship.

Rashid, 36, has effectively retired from red-ball cricket, but Bairstow, 34, could potentially be available for the season’s run-in, depending on England commitments, with Yorkshire third in the table, four points behind Middlesex in the second and final promotion place.

Bairstow’s international future is in doubt after he was left out of next week’s first Test against West Indies at Lord’s in favour of Jamie Smith, the Surrey starlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments from Rob Key, the England managing director of men’s cricket, did not seem to augur well for the Yorkshireman.

Key said Bairstow’s form “has just been going slightly in the wrong direction” and that “you want someone who can back it up series after series and we weren’t convinced that Jonny would be able to do that, especially at the stage of his career that he’s at”.

Bairstow is unlikely to take those words, or indeed the challenge, lying down.

The balance between county and country is invariably delicate, with conflicting priorities and pulls on resources, and Gibson said: “I heard from (selector) Luke Wright with England who said that Bairstow will be taking a break.

“I don’t know how long that will be for, so we’ll see.

“He’s supposed to come back to me on Rashid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve asked those questions already, because those players, especially in the white-ball format, can help us get to where we want to get to, so I’ve asked those questions already; that’s the honest answer.”

Rashid has not played for Yorkshire for over two years, while Bairstow has not represented the club for over a year.

Gibson continued: “Of course, I’d like them to be available, but we don’t pay them.

"England pay them, so if England says they’re having a break, they’re having a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we always love to welcome back our internationals if available. Our internationals add something different to what we’ve got already.

“Our internationals have come through our pathway, and they’ve earned their right to be internationals.

"If they’re available, we want them to come and play, for sure we do.”

Yorkshire have handed a two-and-a-half year rookie deal to Noah Kelly, the highly-rated 18-year-old batsman.