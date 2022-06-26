Yorkshire CCC offering free entry on day five of Headingley Test between England and New Zealand

Nottinghamshire made the same decision during the Trent Bridge Test last week, packing the ground for what became an unforgettable successful run chase for England as the hosts clinched the series.

Supporters can claim up to four free tickets each as England and New Zealand look poised to deliver a thrilling final day.

To claim your tickets, CLICK HERE, where you can select your seats.

All juniors must be accompanied by an adult and before checking out fans will be asked to donate to the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation to support their work in the local community.

Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis with only mobile tickets available.

Shortly after the announcement New Zealand were 274-6 with a lead of 243, with a day and a half's play remaining.