Yorkshire CCC offering free entry on day five of Headingley Test between England and New Zealand

Yorkshire CCC have announced that tickets for day five of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley will be free of charge.

By Ben McKenna
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 2:43 pm

Nottinghamshire made the same decision during the Trent Bridge Test last week, packing the ground for what became an unforgettable successful run chase for England as the hosts clinched the series.

Supporters can claim up to four free tickets each as England and New Zealand look poised to deliver a thrilling final day.

To claim your tickets, CLICK HERE, where you can select your seats.

All juniors must be accompanied by an adult and before checking out fans will be asked to donate to the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation to support their work in the local community.

Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis with only mobile tickets available.

Shortly after the announcement New Zealand were 274-6 with a lead of 243, with a day and a half's play remaining.

FREE ENTRY: At Headingley for day five of the third Test. Picture: Getty Images.
