James Wharton joint top-scored for Yorkshire with a fine 58. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Sent into bat on a glorious evening, the visitors made 237-4, Justin Broad top-scoring with 67 and former Yorkshire captain David Willey striking 54. It was only one run less than the highest T20 total against Yorkshire - 238-5 by Birmingham Bears at Headingley in 2022.

James Wharton and Will Sutherland both hit 58 in reply, Yorkshire recovering from 9-3 after five balls to reach 88-3 by the end of the powerplay, but in front of 7,487, the hosts came up short on 224-9 in a losing start to their North Group campaign.

Earlier, O’Rourke, the 23-year-old New Zealand fast bowler, returned 0-67 from four overs - Yorkshire’s costliest analysis in the competition behind Ben Mike’s 1-74 against Derbyshire at Chesterfield in 2023. Three days earlier, O’Rourke conceded 74 from four overs for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the third-most expensive analysis in the Indian Premier League.

Dawid Malan, left, and his former Yorkshire and England team-mate David Willey shake hands at the toss. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Fellow Yorkshire debutant Sutherland conceded 47 runs from his four overs and Matt Milnes, also making his first T20 appearance for the club, leaked 43 runs from his four. Leg-spinner Jafer Chohan conceded 48 from his set. Only Dom Bess (2-29) shone, the off-spinner bowling both openers - Matthew Breetzke for 36 from 16, then Ricardo Vasconcelos for 46 from 45.

Broad and Willey shared 85 in 35 balls for the third wicket, Willey reaching his fifty from 20 balls with six sixes. Willey skied Sutherland to long-off in the 18th over and O’Rourke twice had Saif Zaib dropped in the penultimate over, first by Bess at mid-off and then by wicketkeeper Harry Duke running towards backward square, a misfield on the third-man boundary by Milnes completing O’Rourke’s misery. Milnes gained a consolation wicket when Broad picked out deep square.

Willey had Dawid Malan caught at deep mid-wicket and then Will Luxton at slip before Adam Lyth was run-out in a madcap first over. Wharton added 81 in 35 with Harry Duke, who hit four sixes in his 37 from 18 before he was bowled sweeping leg-spinner Lloyd Pope.