Coad is on course to return for the game against Gloucestershire at Scarborough on June 23.

The 30-year-old went down during the fixture against Sussex at Hove on May 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“‘Coady’ is back running and gymming and stuff like that,” said Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach. “He had a small tear in a muscle in his back. Luckily, it wasn’t as bad as we thought it was at first.

Ottis Gibson with Ben Coad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We’ve had Mickey (Edwards) with a stress fracture, ‘Milnsey’ (Matt Milnes) with a stress fracture, then somebody holding his back (Coad) coming off (the field).

“You think, ‘oh no, not another stress fracture’, but fortunately for us it’s not a stress fracture, it’s just a muscle injury, and we’ll try and get him patched up for Scarborough, I think.”

Milnes and Edwards are expected to be out for the season with stress fractures of the back and foot respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Coad down and Matty Fisher also injured, Yorkshire signed Vishwa Fernando, the Sri Lanka pace bowler, for their last Championship game at Northamptonshire.

Fernando, who performed creditably with match figures of 5-74 from 29 overs, is also available for the Gloucestershire game and the subsequent Championship fixture against Derbyshire at Chesterfield, which completes his three-match stint.

Fisher is well on the road to a full recovery, with Gibson hopeful that he will be available for the Vitality Blast match against Derbyshire at Headingley on Sunday, having been absent since early May due to an ankle problem sustained during the Championship fixture at home to Glamorgan.

Yorkshire’s bumps and bruises do not end there.

Dom Leech, the 23-year-old pace bowler, “has a bit of a sore side”, added Gibson, while Adam Lyth “has done his elbow” – the injury that caused him to miss the Vitality Blast match against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“’Lythy’ is struggling to throw but he will get some treatment on that and hopefully he will be ready for Sunday too,” said Gibson. “From what I’m hearing, it’s not too bad.”

That Yorkshire have had their issues is perhaps to be expected. After seven Championship games in eight weeks (half the red-ball season), they began their Vitality Blast campaign with three matches in four days before a blank week this week.

“Three games in four days… that’s tough,” said Gibson. “But that’s the schedule, and we all know about the schedule.

“We’ll step back, take stock of where we are and how we went (in the T20), what we need to improve on for the next block of games and see where we go from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson was pleased with Yorkshire’s comeback win at Wantage Road after they lost at Leicester two days earlier.

The performances were chalk-and-cheese as a seven-wicket defeat was followed by a 29-run triumph.

“After the disappointment of Leicester, to get over the line against the top-of-the-table team was really good,” he added. “The hallmark of a good team is how you come back from adversity.

“On Friday night we were never at the races. We didn’t bat very well and they spanked us. Sometimes it happens. That’s T20. If you don’t get it right, you get punished.