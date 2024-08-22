Dom Leech in action for Yorkshire during the One-Day Cup game against Leicestershire at Scarborough earlier this month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Leech has agreed a three-year contract and will leave the club at the end of the season.

Leech has also joined Northants on loan for the next two weeks.

He still hopes to play for Yorkshire again this year.

Dom Leech, right, and Harry Duke celebrate after their last-wicket stand took Yorkshire to victory against Surrey at York in the 50-over competition last summer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Leaving such a great club has been a really difficult decision, and not one I’ve taken lightly,” he said.

“But I am confident it’s the best for my career right now.

“I’m hoping to still have an impact this year and help us get promoted back to Division One (of the County Championship), where Yorkshire County Cricket Cricket belongs.”

Leech, who came up through the pathway system, has played six first-class and 16 white-ball matches for the Yorkshire first team.

The tall right-armer made his debut at Nottinghamshire in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020, and he appeared four times in the One-Day Cup campaign just ended, starting the competition with 3-48 in the victory at Surrey, his best one-day figures.

A former England U19 player, Leech had one match on loan with Northants last year, a Championship fixture against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Perhaps his best moment in a Yorkshire shirt came in the One-Day Cup game against Surrey at York last August, when his unbeaten 18 - and last-wicket stand of 33 with Harry Duke - helped the hosts to a thrilling one-wicket win.

“I would like to thank Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the last eight years, starting as a 15-year-old lad on the Academy,” added Leech.

“It was a dream come true to represent the White Rose, and it’s something I’ll always be immensely proud of.

"I’ll never forget my first-class debut at Trent Bridge in 2020, a game which gave me real motivation to want more.”

Stephen Vaughan, the Yorkshire chief executive, paid tribute on the club’s behalf.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Dom for his considerable efforts during his time with us at Yorkshire,” said Vaughan.

“Dom is a product of our pathways and has played a significant part in the first-team squad since debuting in 2020.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish him the best of luck for the next chapter of his career.”

Leech has been made available for Northants’ Championship match against Middlesex at Northwood, starting today.

He said of the switch to Wantage Road: “I am thrilled to be joining Northamptonshire, and I’m really looking forward to becoming a multi-format cricketer and progressing my game over the next three years with the help of the coaching team here.

"I am already looking forward to a really strong pre-season with Northamptonshire, and I cannot wait for the 2025 season to begin.”

John Sadler, the Northants head coach, commented: "Dom is an excellent signing for us.

"He is a very good young bowler with a very high ceiling and a great attitude.