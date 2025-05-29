George Hill holds the ball aloft after a five-wicket haul last week against Nottinghamshire at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hill won his maiden call-up to the squad last week for the two four-day games against India A.

The 24-year-old was named in a 15-man party for the matches at Canterbury (May 30-June 2) and Northampton (June 6-9).

But Yorkshire are concerned as Hill has played in all seven of their County Championship games since the start of the season, bowling 187 overs, and want him to rest “for the next week” with the tournament in abeyance now until June 22.

Hill’s return of 32 wickets in that time – average 14.65 – has been matched only by the Hampshire pace bowler Kyle Abbott.

Gavin Hamilton, the Yorkshire general manager of cricket, said: “It was naturally a big honour for George to be picked for the Lions on the back of what has been a remarkable start to the season for him.

“However, having played a key part in all of our games so far this season and got through a high volume of overs, we feel it is important that he now gets some time to recover before the next round of fixtures.

“It goes without saying that he is a key part of our side and we believe this rest will ensure he continues his fine form.

“I have no doubt that George will continue to push for higher honours in the coming months and years.”

Hill is one of three changes to the Lions squad ahead of the Canterbury match.

Zaman Akhter, Henry Crocombe and Max Holden have been added, with Sonny Baker (injured) and Chris Woakes (rested).

Meanwhile, Yorkshire have named a 14-man squad for their T20 Blast opener against Northamptonshire at Headingley on Friday.

Jordan Thompson, the 28-year-old all-rounder, is a notable absentee after he picked up a side injury during the Championship defeat to Nottinghamshire, while Jonny Bairstow is playing for Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League.

Jonny Tattersall, the 30-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman, is back in the squad after missing the last Championship game with a wrist injury, while Matt Milnes, the 30-year-old pace bowler, is hoping for his first appearance of the campaign following a long lay-off with a back stress fracture.

Yorkshire’s two overseas signings for the competition, Will Sutherland, the 25-year-old Australian all-rounder, and Will O’Rourke, the 23-year-old New Zealand fast bowler, are also in the squad.