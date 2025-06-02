Jordan Thompson in T20 action for Yorkshire. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has not yet put a timeframe on the return of Jordan Thompson, however, who is currently out with a side injury.

Thompson, 28, sustained the injury during the County Championship game against Nottinghamshire at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went off mid-over in the visitors’ second innings and although he was subsequently able to bat, a scan confirmed an issue that kept him out of the T20s against Northamptonshire on Friday and Worcestershire on Sunday.

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, is naturally keen to have a player who is a key asset to the club in T20 especially, given his wicket-taking prowess and ball-striking power.

Thompson was Yorkshire’s leading wicket-taker with 20 in last season’s Blast and has been a big miss in the matches to date.

“Jordan’s probably still a way off with his side,” said McGrath, which perhaps suggests that Thompson is unlikely to feature in many, if any, of the six Blast games prior to the brief resumption of the Championship in three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, it’s a niggly injury. Hopefully, it won’t be too long and we’ll get more info this week.”

Another man who makes things happen is Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to return now that Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the Indian Premier League.