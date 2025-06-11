Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve just got to back it up now on Wednesday at Trent Bridge,” he said, acknowledging it is usually a difficult place to back up a win.

Just how difficult is reflected by Yorkshire’s record there in T20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from at their own Headingley headquarters, where they have lost 49 times since T20 started in 2003, to go with 67 wins, three ties and 10 abandonments, Trent Bridge is the venue where they have lost more often than anywhere else - 14 times to go with five wins, albeit the last of those came on their most recent visit in 2023, when an unbeaten 95 from Dawid Malan inspired an eight-run triumph.

Nottingham has been anything but a home from home, with Yorkshire having taken some fair old drubbings down the years.

Perhaps it is something to do with Nottinghamshire’s strength in T20 cricket; they won the competition in 2017 and 2020, to go with other good showings.

Perhaps it is simply "one of those things”.

Either way, Yorkshire are keen to get on a roll as they seek the minimum seven wins from 14 group games that McGrath believes they will need to reach the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re probably going to need seven wins (to qualify for the quarter-finals), so you don’t want to leave it too late,” he said.