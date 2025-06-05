Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire chair said that while the latest accounts “do not make for great reading”, the long-term picture is strong.

Yorkshire are expected to bank circa £60m from the sales process, including the Headingley-based franchise Northern Superchargers, cash that will clear their debts and give them in the region of £30m.

The club anticipates that the £100m sale of Superchargers to the Indian conglomerate Sun Group will be completed by the end of the month.

Optimistic: Yorkshire chair Colin Graves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

However, it admits that “should the transaction be delayed beyond then, the club will encounter further short-term liquidity problems based on current financial modelling”.

Although Yorkshire say plans are in place to address such problems, they warn that “in the highly unlikely event that any delay stretches beyond the end of (the) October repayment date of the loans owed to the Graves Trusts, a full re-financing of the club’s debts would be required, without which the board would not have confidence that (the) club would be sustainable as a business or be able to continue as a going concern”.

However, the club stressed that they and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have “a high degree of confidence that completion of the sale of Northern Superchargers will take place shortly and, in any event, by the end of October”.

Writing in the annual report and accounts, Graves says: “As we look to the future, the proposed sale of the Northern Superchargers represents a huge milestone for the club.

"The perilous nature of the club's finances has been the biggest concern for a long time and the cash injection that will come from the proceeds of the sale will change the future landscape for the club.

“The first priority is to clear all debts, before looking at how best to invest the surplus funds to ensure that the club is financially stable and able to build a bright future for many years ahead.

"The club is very lucky to have such a large number of passionate members, supporters, staff and players and, with the changing financial status, it has an incredibly bright future ahead of it.”

Graves said 2024 was always going to be challenging financially.

“With no Test match scheduled at Headingley and a wash-out men’s IT20, it certainly proved to be that,” he added.

“Everyone involved with the club has been working hard to transform the outlook and, whilst the accounts do not make for great reading, I believe we have started to build a foundation that will enable us to transform the club back to a position of sustainability.”

Graves’s optimism was echoed by Sanjay Patel, the interim chief executive, who, along with the chair, was instrumental in bringing The Hundred to fruition.

Sales of the eight franchises – pending the final sign-off – have generated a total enterprise value of over £975m, which will inject more than £520m into the professional and recreational game.

“The sale of shares in The Hundred teams represents a game-changing moment, and we are incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to benefit from it,” says Patel.

“It will allow us to use the proceeds to clear our debts, but also provide reserves which can be invested on behalf of the club.

“Our intention is to incorporate a new subsidiary of the club, called Headingley Investments Limited, through which the surplus funds received from The Hundred team sales can be utilised to generate profits that can then be reinvested back into our facilities, cricket and the wider game in Yorkshire.

"The club will also be in a position to generate profit which, in turn, will allow for reinvestment back into the club.”

Patel adds: “I cannot stress how important it is that we do not spend the additional capital, and only invest when we start generating profits.

“There is an opportunity to set the club up in a way that will not only safeguard the financial future but also allow us to invest at the right levels to grow cricket in Yorkshire, which is a long way from where we have been in the past.

“This is why the board made the decision to sell all of the shares in Northern Superchargers that would otherwise have been given to the club by England and Wales Cricket Board and realise the cash now, which in turn allows the club to control its own destiny.”

The club’s accounts show exceptional costs of £669,000 related to staff restructuring, and that Yorkshire received £5.8m in short-term loans in 2024 from Graves himself, deputy chair Phillip Hodson, Christopher Winn, and Trevor and Jennifer Bryan.

It described those loans as “essential to maintaining operations during a period of acute cashflow pressure”.

Yorkshire say that over £1.5m has now been removed from their cost base following a full expenditure review of all departments, with “a new budgeting process introduced to ensure greater financial discipline”.

The accounts and other matters will be discussed at the club’s annual general meeting, which will take place in the Howard Suite at Headingley on Thursday June 26 from 10.30am.