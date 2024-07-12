Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson, subsequently of Sussex and England, took 2-26 from three overs and Adil Rashid claimed 2-24 from four before a blistering 88 from the Australian opening batsman Aaron Finch helped the visitors to a five-wicket triumph.

That was all of 10 years ago last month, a year in which Yorkshire failed to progress from the T20 North Group but did go on to win the first of back-to-back County Championships.

For the record, the Yorkshire team that day in Manchester, in scorecard order, was Andrew Gale, the captain, followed by Finch, Alex Lees, Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow, Tim Bresnan, Richard Pyrah, Rashid, Azeem Rafiq, Robinson and Jack Brooks.

Power-packed: Aaron Finch hits out for Yorkshire during their last T20 victory at Old Trafford in 2014. Jos Buttler, the current England white-ball captain, looks on behind the stumps. Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images.

Plenty of water has flowed under the bridge since then but one has vague memories of Finch peppering The Point - the big red building to the side of the pavilion at Old Trafford - and scattering those who like to stand on the balcony there, beverage in hand.

After half-centuries from Paul Horton, the captain, and Tom Smith, the current Yorkshire second XI coach, for the hosts, Finch made his runs from 55 balls with five sixes and eight fours.

Lees chipped in with 36 before Bairstow and Pyrah saw Yorkshire home.

On Friday, Yorkshire head back to Old Trafford once more for their 12th group fixture out of 14, seeking not only to buck the trend of a decade of frustration since that triumph in 2014 but a poor T20 record at the home of their oldest rivals full stop.

Ollie Robinson was playing for Yorkshire when they last won a 20-over contest at the home of their fiercest rivals. Here he is being congratulated by Azeem Rafiq after capturing a wicket in that fixture 10 years ago last month. Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images.

Indeed, Yorkshire have won just four of 20 T20s at Old Trafford, their other victories arriving in 2006, 2008 and 2011. Lancashire have won 11 of the fixtures, two of which were tied and the other three abandoned.

The most recent washout was last year, a great shame for those who perceive the contest as the pinnacle of the domestic T20 calendar.

For some, a Yorkshire versus Lancashire T20 is bigger than anything even at the Indian Premier League. Indeed, unlike most franchise skirmishes, with their thrown-together team names and lack of history and tradition, it has the advantage, at least, of a pre-existing rivalry. For those who like to know these things, the only ground on which Yorkshire have lost more T20 fixtures is Trent Bridge, where Nottinghamshire have beaten them 14 times.

Meanwhile, a seven-wicket defeat at Leicester in the second match of this year’s tournament meant that, as with Old Trafford, Yorkshire have lost 11 T20s at Grace Road.

So, will it be more pain or pleasure at Old Trafford this time round? Or more rain, perhaps?