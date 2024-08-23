Jonny Bairstow walks off dejected after appearing to have been on the wrong end of a dodgy lbw decision at Scarborough. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Staying off the hard boiled eggs and ensuring at least one alcohol-free night per week is often enough, but different strategies were doubtless put forward.

Whatever instructions found their way to John Dodds, the groundsman at Scarborough, he has certainly had need of them this week, with North Marine Road visited by violent gales.

Storm Lilian has spared few areas on her way through to Scandinavia, and there was even talk that safety issues might have prevented a timely start on Friday, with the sightscreens at the Peasholm Park end wobbling to the extent that one half wondered if they had just returned from a night on the town.

Spectators take in the action at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Old Lilian relented sufficiently, however, to permit a prompt beginning at 11am, and what a day a crowd of 2,300 enjoyed in the sunshine.

It felt as if Yorkshire had a big chance to take a firm grip on the game going into day two, an important one for the third-placed hosts against the Division Two leaders, and they did not disappoint, advancing into a strong position.

Half-centuries from Will Luxton (59) and Jonny Bairstow (57), the latter playing his first first-class innings since winning his 100th Test cap in March, helped Yorkshire to 326 and a first innings lead of 137.

Jack Carson, the off-spinner, took a season’s-best 5-83 for Sussex, but an unbeaten 44 from Jordan Thompson, made from as many balls with four sweet sixes, turned the screw, the visitors reaching 26-0 at stumps in their second innings.

Jack Carson, the Sussex spinner, was in the wickets at North Marine Road. Here he successfully appeals for the scalp of Jonny Bairstow. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

After a fine collective bowling display on day one, led by Matty Revis, Yorkshire’s first task was to claim the last Sussex wicket when the visitors resumed on 187-9.

As usual, there were eight extra overs (104) to be bowled after time lost to the weather the previous day, and only 1.5 of them had been sent down when the Sussex innings was at an end, Sean Hunt adjudged lbw to a ball from Thompson that umpire Tom Lungley felt not to be drifting down the leg side.

A final score of 189 felt somewhat light, like sinking a pint of mild straight after a bottle of Snake Venom, but with two international-class new-ball bowlers in the form of Ollie Robinson, the ex-England pace man, and Jaydev Unadkat, the Indian left-armer, and with the pitch its usual competitive self, the position was not necessarily irrecoverable from the visitors’ perspective.

That feeling was enhanced when Yorkshire fell to 31-2, Unadkat yorking Adam Lyth and then turning around his opening partner Fin Bean, who was caught behind.

It brought together James Wharton and Will Luxton, who will hope to form the nucleus of the county’s top-order for some time to come, and both played well first to steady the ship and then to steer it into calmer territory.

Wharton whacked three successive boundaries off Scott Hunt, the left-armer, who struggled for control, the last of them sailing over backward-square for six, while Luxton played some lovely cover-drives, the timing exquisite, the front elbow high.

The pair were going so well in the lead-up to lunch, with Sussex collectively off their lines and lengths, that it was something of a surprise when Wharton went in the final over of the session, nicking off to Fynn Hudson-Prentice as first slip Tom Alsop flew to his right to take the catch.

Wharton scored 40 from 51 balls with seven boundaries, yet another “start” for the tall right-hander, who so rarely fails and has the potential to go far as his game matures.

The post-lunch period was particularly compelling, pitting together Robinson and Jonny Bairstow, who came in straight after the interval.

Spies in surrounding pubs related that they had never seen patrons necking their lunchtime pints so quickly, so keen were they to be back for Bairstow’s entrance, which began in grand manner when he stroked his first delivery from Hudson-Prentice to the mid-on boundary at the Peasholm Park end.

Robinson and Sussex were convinced that they had Bairstow caught behind without addition, which provoked some heated exchanges on a day when tempers threatened to spill over attimes.

Bairstow might have fallen to Robinson on a couple of occasions, but he also produced some handsome strokes against him, cover-driving him towards the Popular Bank and then on-driving him for four and holding the pose.

Having been spilled on 38 by Tom Clark at second slip off Hudson-Prentice, a difficult chance palmed over the bar, Bairstow was dropped again one ball after reaching his fifty from 66 deliveries, a leading edge off Hunt looping up gently to mid-on where Robinson, of three converging fielders, somehow grassed an easy-peasy chance.

There was no more relieved man in the ground, perhaps, than Robinson when Bairstow fell moments later, lbw to Carson, the Yorkshireman having rubbed salt into the wounds by pulling Hunt for six just after he was dropped and threatening to cut loose in typical fashion.

It looked a poor decision by umpire Lungley, the ball seeming to strike Bairstow outside the line of off stump as he played back to the spinner.

Further words appeared to be exchanged between Bairstow and the fielders as he took his leave, the fourth-wicket stand broken at 90 after carrying Yorkshire five runs in front.

At 214-4, with Luxton set and with Jonny Tattersall having played himself in, the situation at tea was troubling for Sussex, although they were lifted by the removal of both batsmen just after the break.

Carson bowled Luxton through the gate with the third ball after tea, then Tattersall was another recipient of Lungley’s index finger, the Yorkshire captain adjudged lbw to Carson back on his stumps to a turning ball.

Carson claimed his fourth when George Hill advanced and was caught in the leg-side, and after Revis edged Robinson to second slip, having contributed a handy 34 and added 46 with Thompson, the spinner claimed his fifth when Ben Coad was bowled trying to paddle.