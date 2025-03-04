Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old will be available for the last four of those fixtures as Yorkshire readjust to life back in the First Division.

It is thought that the club is targeting additional overseas bowling cover during that busy period, which places particular strain on the bowlers.

Buckingham will boost an attack led by Ben Coad, who recently signed a new deal that will take him through to the end of the 2028 campaign, and one which has lost Matty Fisher following his move to champions Surrey.

Jordan Buckingham bowling for Adelaide Strikers during this winter's Big Bash. Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images.

Buckingham, who plays for South Australia and has represented his country’s A team, said that he was looking forward to returning to England, having played three Championship matches for Northamptonshire in 2023 under then head coach John Sadler, who is now the Yorkshire batting coach.

Buckingham was a team-mate at Wantage Road of Jack White, another bowler who has signed for Yorkshire this winter.

“There is no bigger county than Yorkshire, so I’m incredibly excited to get started,” said Buckingham, whose contract runs from April 29-May 29.

“There are some key fixtures in that period and I’m looking forward to helping the guys out.

“The squad has taken shape nicely and looks strong.

“I know I can add a little extra something to the bowling line-up when I get over to the UK.”

Buckingham, whose style has drawn comparison with fellow countryman Jason Gillespie, the former Yorkshire fast bowler and double Championship-winning head coach, will be available for the fixtures against Warwickshire at Headingley, Essex at Chelmsford, Surrey at The Oval and Nottinghamshire at Headingley.

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, said: “It’s great to have Jordan sign for us for this period of the season.

“With four really key fixtures before we hit the white-ball games, I know he will impact our squad in a really positive manner.”

McGrath’s comments were echoed by Gavin Hamilton, the general manager of cricket, who remarked: “Jordan is highly rated by South Australia, both as a player and a person, and will provide us with more depth in the bowling department. Everyone at Yorkshire CCC is delighted Jordan has signed and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to Headingley in April.”

Buckingham is Yorkshire’s third overseas signing this winter, with the club having also snapped up Will Sutherland, the Australian all-rounder, and Will O’Rourke, the New Zealand fast bowler.

Both have been recruited primarily for white-ball cricket.

Sutherland is available for the entire 14-match Vitality Blast group campaign, which begins against Northamptonshire at Headingley on Friday, May 30, and O’Rourke for the first eight matches of that T20 tournament, with the potential for him extend his stay depending on New Zealand’s international commitments.

Sutherland is also available for the two Championship games after Buckingham departs, against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge and against Essex at York.

As ever, it remains a complicated puzzle to fit it all together, with overseas deals notoriously hard to sort out in these days of myriad international matches and franchise commitments.