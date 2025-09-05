Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That the club and coaching staff is disinclined to leave matters to chance, as it were, is perhaps evidenced by the signing of Mayank Agarwal, the India batsman, for the final three games of the season, with the 34-year-old coming in for Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan batsman, whose deal was cut short due to “national commitments”.

Agarwal, a right-handed opener with a strong track record across the formats, will make his debut against Somerset in Taunton on Monday and then play against Sussex at Hove the following week and against Durham at Headingley the week after.

Although he has toured England previously with the Test team, having made 21 appearances in the five-day format, the last of them in March 2022, it will be Agarwal’s first taste of county cricket.

Mayank Agarwal in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad in June. Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mayank to Yorkshire.

“He will be a brilliant addition to the squad ahead of the final three games of the season.

“His record in first-class cricket is impressive and, as we enter this last stage of the summer, his presence will add depth and experience to our line-up.

“We’re delighted to have secured his services and look forward to seeing him pull on the White Rose this month.”

Agarwal, who modelled himself on Virender Sehwag, the famously attacking India opener, is Yorkshire’s seventh overseas signing of the season (or eighth if you include Ruturaj Gaikwad, who never made it over).

Imam was far and away the most successful, scoring 688 runs in eight innings in the One-Day Cup, more than any other player in the competition, including four hundreds and three fifties as Yorkshire reached the semi-finals.

Imam made one appearance in the Championship too, scoring 19 in his solitary innings against Sussex at Scarborough.

The other overseas signings met with mixed success.

Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan batsman, chipped in with two half-centuries in his four innings in the T20 Blast, while Will O’Rourke, the New Zealand fast bowler, was the club’s leading wicket-taker in that tournament with 15 in 10 appearances, including five in one match.

Shafique scored five runs in his solitary Championship innings, while O’Rourke took 2-129 from 26 overs in his solitary four-day outing.

Will Sutherland, the Australia all-rounder, averaged 56 with the ball and 21 with the bat in three Championship games, and in 12 T20 Blast matches scored 208 runs in 12 innings and took 10 wickets at 32.

Ben Sears, another New Zealand pace bowler, took seven wickets in two Championship fixtures in an injury-hit spell, while Jordan Buckingham, the Australia pace bowler, who also had injury problems, averaged 85 with the ball in his two Championship appearances.

Agarwal, who captains Karnataka back home in India, has scored 8,050 runs in 111 first-class matches at an average of 43.98, with 18 hundreds.