YORKSHIRE have completed the signing of Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel.

Yorkshire-bound: Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel. Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has been recruited on an initial four-game basis, although the club says there is scope to extend his stay.

Shakeel will make his debut in the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Bristol next Thursday.

The club had been trying for days to finalise the move, with the player having struggled to obtain a visa.

Darren Gough, the managing director of cricket for Yorkshire, said: “Saud is a very talented young player. He will be a wonderful addition to our current squad.

“He did well against England and New Zealand, and here at Yorkshire we want to get the balance right between youth and experience. We now feel we have got a squad where we have plenty of opportunities for everyone.

“We don’t want to be in a position like last year, where we had to rely purely on youth at times; you need that balance in the line-up.”

Shakeel made his Test debut against England in December and has managed at least a half-century in each of his five Test appearances.

He will boost a squad depleted by the absence of his Pakistan colleague Shan Masood, who is on international duty, with the West Indies batsman Shai Hope currently deputising for Masood at Headingley.

“We see this as a great signing,” added Gough. “Saud is coming over here looking to put his name in lights.

"He has already played for Pakistan – he’ll be in their Test squad in July most likely – and he is coming here to develop his game.

