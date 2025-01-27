Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back injuries cruelly ruled Sutherland out on the eve of the last two English seasons when spells with Essex and Somerset had to be cancelled.

But the 25-year-old is now back to fitness and he played a full part for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash season just finished, and he is part of Australia A’s 12-man squad for the unofficial four-day Test against England Lions in Sydney which starts on Wednesday night UK time.

Sutherland, who bowls at good pace and bats in the lower middle-order, and who has worked with the Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath and also the club’s new bowling coach Mick Lewis during his time in Melbourne, said that he is looking forward to finally getting that first taste of county action.

New Yorkshire signing Will Sutherland. Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images.

“Yorkshire are a club with big ambitions, and I want to do all I can to contribute to a successful year,” said Sutherland, as Yorkshire chase the T20 Blast title for the first time and instant silverware on their return to Division One of the County Championship.

“I know how hard the guys will have worked to get promoted last season, and I’m looking forward to putting in the hard yards with the team.

“I’ve worked closely with Mags (McGrath) and Mick (Lewis) previously over in Australia, so the opportunity to join them both again was one I couldn’t turn down.

“Headingley and its atmosphere is famous in Australia, and I can’t wait to experience a Roses game too; I know it’s the first fixture so many look out for, and I was no different.”

Sutherland hits out for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash last month. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images.

Sutherland, who is the son of the former Cricket Australia chief executive, James, and older brother of Annabel, who has just helped Australia to victory in the women’s Ashes, is available for all 14 T20 group games between May 30 and July 18.

He is also available for the Championship fixtures against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge (June 22-25) and Essex at York (June 29-July 2).

The powerful right-hander made his full debut for Australia last year, playing two one-day internationals at home to West Indies, and he is captain of both the Renegades and the Victoria state team.

Sutherland has had a decent season Down Under, scoring 191 runs in 10 innings to go with nine wickets in 10 appearances for Renegades.

Sutherland in full flight with the ball. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images.

He has twice represented Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, having been carefully managed on his return from injury, with the expectation now that he is ready to kick-on in the months ahead.

“Will is someone I have admired for a long time, and I feel he can add something extra to our bowling attack for that middle period of the season, as well as offering us an added dimension with the bat,” said McGrath.

“I know the Australian selectors think highly of him, and they know a thing or two about all-rounders, so I am confident Will can hit the ground running and deliver for us in both red and white-ball games.”

Gavin Hamilton, the Yorkshire general manager of cricket, agreed.

“Will is an immense talent,” he said. “His record is impressive, and I’m delighted that we have got his signing over the line.

“Having discussed this opportunity with Will over recent weeks, it quickly became clear that he was aligned to our philosophy for the year ahead and his ambitions matched ours. We look forward to welcoming Will to Yorkshire.”

Sutherland had been due to play for Essex under then head coach McGrath in 2023 only to suffer a stress fracture in his lower back.

Another back problem last year - three weeks before the start of the season - ruled him out of his spell at Somerset, where he had been due to play the first block of Championship fixtures, followed by the T20 Blast group stage.

Those twin setbacks were preceded by a breakout season at Shield level, which confirmed Sutherland as a player of talent and potential.