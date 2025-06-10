Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruturaj Gaikwad can bat anywhere in the top-four and will link up with the squad ahead of the Championship match against Surrey at Scarborough on July 22, remaining with the club for the rest of the campaign.

Gaikwad, 28, is captain of Chennai Super Kings, the Indian Premier League franchise, and has been on tour in this country with India A.

The right-hander has made six one-day international and 23 T20 international appearances, the last of them in July last year.

Free-flowing: Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for India. Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images.

“I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire,” said Gaikwad, who also captains Maharashtra in India’s domestic competitions.

“It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country, and there is no bigger club in England than Yorkshire.

“I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season.

“We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware.”

Gaikwad has made seven hundreds in 38 first-class games, in addition to 16 centuries in 86 List A appearances.

He first rose to prominence in 2021, helping CSK to the IPL title as the tournament’s leading run-scorer in that season with 635 runs, thereby winning the coveted Orange Cap.

Gaikwad took over the CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni last year, although Dhoni stepped in to lead in the season just ended when a fractured elbow ruled Gaikwad out of the final nine games.

He was struck on the elbow while batting against Rajasthan Royals but has now recovered.

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, is delighted to have the player on board.

“I’m extremely pleased to see Ruturaj sign with us for the second half of the season,” said McGrath.

“He is a very accomplished cricketer with a natural all-round game that is well suited to the cricket we want to play.

“Ruturaj will give us some extra solidity in our batting line-up whilst having that ability to score quick runs when required.

"He’s an exciting talent and one I know is highly-rated across the game.”

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said: “Ruturaj has a proven record in all formats and is a multi-faceted cricketer that will strengthen us greatly in the second half of the season.

“Everyone at Yorkshire CCC is excited by Ruturaj’s signing and we look forward to welcoming him in July.”

Gaikwad will be Yorkshire’s fifth overseas player this year after Will Sutherland, the Australia all-rounder, Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears, the New Zealand fast bowlers, and the Australia quick Jordan Buckingham.